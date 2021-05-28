Via sues transportation competitor for patent infringement

A woman and a child board a Via ride-sharing van, which recently began operating in partnership with the city-run bus system in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., June 23, 2020. Picture taken June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Via Transportation Inc sued Canadian transit software maker RideCo Inc in West Texas federal court on Monday for allegedly infringing patents covering dynamic rideshare routing technology.

Via accused Ontario-based RideCo of infringing four of the New York-based transportation company's patents related to its "Virtual Bus Stop" technology, used to route shared-ride vehicles more efficiently.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Waco also says RideCo copied Via's marketing and communications materials to advertise what Via called inferior technology at artificially low rates.

"RideCo not only has copied Via's patented technology, its very name and logo mimic Via's trade dress colors and map pin logo, all in a clear effort to lure customers into utilizing its infringing version of Via's technology," Via's attorney Charles Verhoeven of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in a statement.

RideCo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Via operates rideshare services in six global cities, and has more than 200 transit partnerships around the world.

RideCo has provided on-demand transit services in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, and Calgary.

The case is Via Transportation Inc v. RideCo Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00457.

(Additional reporting by Tina Bellon)

(NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that Via now has more than 200 transit partnerships.)