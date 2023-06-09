Viasat asks judge to boot Gibson Dunn from patent case after lawyer hire

Summary

June 9(Reuters) - Satellite communications company Viasat has asked a federal judge to disqualify Western Digital's lead attorney and her new law firm in a Texas patent case between the companies, arguing that the firm is ethically conflicted because it already represents Viasat in related litigation.

In a court filing made public on Thursday, Viasat said the conflict arose when Western Digital's lawyer Kieran Kieckhefer left her former law firm Shearman & Sterling to join Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a move announced on Monday.

Carlsbad, California-based Viasat sued Western Digital in 2021, alleging its data-storage devices infringe patents related to error-correction technology.

Viasat said in its disqualification motion that it has been a Gibson Dunn client since 2017 and that the firm represents it in another legal dispute over the same technology.

"Either alone is enough justification to disqualify Gibson Dunn," Viasat said. "Together, the conflict — and risks that Viasat information is improperly used against Viasat — is overwhelming."

Kieckhefer and representatives for the law firms and companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Viasat said Gibson Dunn represents it in a separate lawsuit against Acacia Communications over related error-correction technology. Viasat won a $49.3 million jury verdict in that case in 2019. It said in the Thursday filing that a California state court awarded it nearly $100 million more last month.

According to Viasat, Gibson Dunn received confidential information in the Acacia case that is relevant to the Western Digital case, and both cases relate to the value of Acacia's patent license.

Gibson Dunn will argue on behalf of Western Digital to "diminish the Acacia license on which it provided extensive legal advice" to Viasat, Viasat said.

Viasat also said it has been a Gibson Dunn client since 2017 and that the firm also represents it in trade and administrative law matters.

Viasat's motion said Gibson Dunn rejected its proposal for an "ethical wall" blocking lawyers with conflicts from the Acacia case.

The case is Viasat Inc v. Western Digital Corp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-01230.

For Viasat: Scott McBride of Bartlit Beck

For Western Digital: Kieran Kieckhefer of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

