Viasat loses bid to disqualify law firm Gibson Dunn in Western Digital patent case

Law Firms Viasat said Gibson Dunn represents it in other matters

Judge said firm had provided "adequate safeguards" to prevent conflict

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Tuesday fended off an attempt by Viasat (VSAT.O) to disqualify it from representing rival satellite communications company Western Digital (WDC.O) in the companies' patent dispute in Texas federal court.

Viasat said that Gibson Dunn represents it in other matters and moved to disqualify it from the case on ethical grounds after Western Digital's lead attorney joined the Los Angeles-founded firm.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright rejected the motion, according to a Tuesday docket entry, finding that Gibson Dunn had provided "adequate safeguards" to continue handling Western Digital's case.

Representatives for the companies and Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Carlsbad, California-based Viasat sued Western Digital in 2021, alleging its data-storage devices infringe patents related to error-correction technology. Western Digital's lead attorney Kieran Kieckhefer moved to Gibson Dunn from law firm Shearman & Sterling last month.

Viasat asked the court to remove Gibson Dunn from the case shortly after. The company said it has been a Gibson Dunn client since 2017 and that the firm currently represents it in a another patent dispute with Acacia Communications over related technology.

"Either alone is enough justification to disqualify Gibson Dunn," Viasat said. "Together, the conflict — and risks that Viasat information is improperly used against Viasat — is overwhelming."

Viasat said Gibson Dunn received relevant confidential information from the Acacia case, and that both cases relate to the value of a Viasat patent license with Acacia that the firm would "attack" in the Western Digital case.

Gibson Dunn and San Jose, California-based Western Digital told the court that Viasat had previously agreed to waive any conflict and that it was seeking a "strategic advantage." The firm also said it had implemented an "ethical screen" to wall off attorneys working on Viasat matters from the case.

The case is Viasat Inc v. Western Digital Corp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-01230.

For Viasat: Scott McBride of Bartlit Beck

For Western Digital: Kieran Kieckhefer of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

