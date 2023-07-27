Viatris defeats IRS appeal in clash over legal fees in patent cases

Summary

Circuit court says legal fees from generic-drug patent cases are deductible

(Reuters) - Viatris scored a win for generic drugmakers on Thursday when a U.S. appeals court upheld a decision allowing it to write off millions of dollars in legal fees from patent cases related to the generic-drug approval process.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the U.S. Internal Revenue's appeal of a 2021 tax-court ruling for Viatris and rejected the agency's argument that the fees should be taxable.

Representatives for the IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Viatris spokesperson said the company was pleased with the decision.

Drug maker Mylan, which merged with Pfizer's Upjohn in 2020 to form Viatris, claimed deductions on its 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax returns for nearly $130 million in legal fees from defending against patent lawsuits triggered by its generic-drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These applications subject generic drug makers to infringement claims from brand-name drug patent owners under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

The IRS determined that the expenses were part of the approval process for generic drugs, making the money a non-deductible capital expenditure because it was spent to acquire property rights. It said Mylan owed around $50 million in additional taxes.

The U.S. Tax Court disagreed with the IRS. It said Hatch-Waxman patent litigation was separate from the approval process and that Mylan's fees were deductible as ordinary business expenses.

The 3rd Circuit upheld the ruling that Hatch-Waxman patent litigation is not part of the process for generic-drug approval. It noted that a generic drugmaker can receive FDA approval and market its drugs "even when the manufacturer loses the patent case it is called on to defend."

"Ultimate FDA approval is never decided by the outcome of patent litigation" even though the litigation can delay it, U.S. Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote for a three-judge panel.

The case is Mylan Inc v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1193.

For Viatris: Greg Garre of Latham & Watkins, Bryan Killian of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Matthew Hellman of Jenner & Block

For IRS: Clint Carpenter of the U.S. Department of Justice

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

