Viking Therapeutics accuses Chinese co of stealing fatty liver disease drug secrets

(Reuters) - San Diego-based biopharma company Viking Therapeutics Inc sued China-based Ascletis Bioscience Co in California federal court Thursday, alleging Ascletis stole trade secrets related to its leading liver-disease drug candidate to develop its own competitor.

Viking said it shared confidential information about its drug while discussing a collaboration with Ascletis, which it called a "ruse" for Ascletis to steal its secrets.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Viking said it is currently running phase 2 clinical trials of its drug candidate VK2809 to treat two common types of liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

NAFLD affects up to 25% of Americans and NASH affects between 2% and 5% of the U.S. population, according to Viking.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any drugs to treat the diseases, per the National Institutes of Health. Viking said VK2809 has shown positive results in eight clinical trials so far.

The company said it gave Ascletis confidential information about the drug while discussing a "potential business opportunity" in 2019. According to Viking, Ascletis abruptly ended their talks after reviewing the information, and Ascletis' CEO founded a sister company, Gannex Pharma, that began developing a competing NASH treatment five months later.

The lawsuit said Gannex disclosed Viking's secrets in U.S. and Chinese patent applications, and that Ascletis and Gannex have conducted clinical tests of their drug in both countries.

Viking's complaint said the secrets Ascletis stole include information about its studies and its drug formulation, manufacturing and storage. The complaint said the secrets allowed Ascletis and Gannex to "circumvent years of research and development" to make their competing drug.

Viking asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages, an order declaring it the rightful owner of products and intellectual property derived from its trade secrets, and a permanent block on development of the allegedly copied drug.

The case is Viking Therapeutics Inc v. Ascletis Bioscience Co, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-02062.

For Viking: Bruce Wexler, Eric Dittmann, Christopher McGrath, Jeff Pade and Kecia Reynolds of Paul Hastings

For Ascletis: not available











