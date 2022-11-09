Vineyard Wind farm threatens commercial fishing, says industry group

Summary Fishing group says wind farms will make expeditions longer, more dangerous

Government's permit approval ignores the cumulative effects of multiple projects















(Reuters) - The Biden administration’s rush to greenlight the nation's first large-scale wind project has ignored how that development puts commercial fisheries at risk, according to a fishing industry group that wants to stop its construction.

The federal government’s goals of rapidly expanding the electrical generating capacity of offshore wind to 30 gigawatts by 2030 has resulted in hasty and illegal approval for Avangrid Renewables LLC's Vineyard Wind farm 35 miles off the Massachusetts mainland, according to a filing Tuesday by the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance in Massachusetts federal court asking for a summary judgment.

Federal agencies failed to analyze the cumulative impacts of it and other wind farms planned up and down the Atlantic coast, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, according to the Alliance, a Washington, D.C.-based group representing a coalition of fishing associations and companies.

The government held a record-breaking $4.37 billion lease sale in the New York Bight in February, as well as lease sales in North Carolina in May, the Alliance said in its filing. There are plans for a California lease auction next month and further plans for sales in the Gulf of Maine, the Mid-Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and in Oregon being prepared, the Alliance said in noting the scope of potential cumulative impacts.

In addition to the threats to the fishing industry, which would be barred from entering the areas leased by wind farm developers leading to longer and more difficult fishing trips, the groups say Atlantic projects put the endangered North Atlantic right whale in jeopardy, violating the Endangered Species Act.

Vineyard’s May 2021 federal permit approvals are facing several legal challenges from other fishing groups, Massachusetts residents and the solar energy industry.

The Biden administration has been studying how to compensate commercial fishing fleets for losses incurred through the expansion of offshore wind power in the Atlantic, and held public meetings this summer with stakeholders to discuss the issue.

The federal government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Counsel for Vineyard Wind developer Avangrid Renewables declined to comment.

The case is Responsible Offshore Development Alliance v. U.S. Department of the Interior, United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:22-cv-11172.

For Vineyard Wind: David Buente, Jack Pirozzolo and James Wedeking of Sidley Austin

For the government: Angela Ellis, Luther Hajek, Mark Brown and Perry Rosen of the U.S. Department of Justice











