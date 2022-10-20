ViSalus wins bid for new look at $925 mln verdict in robocall case

Summary

Companies Panel finds aggregate of statutory minimum damages can become "oppressive"

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has overturned a $925 million class action verdict against a nutritional supplement marketer that was found by a jury to have violated the federal law against making unsolicited marketing calls more than 1.85 million times.

The unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday found that although the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's minimum penalty of $500 per violation was not unconstitutionally excessive by itself, it could become unconstitutional in the aggregate with enough violations.

The panel ordered U.S. District Judge Michael Simon to reconsider his August 2020 ruling rejecting ViSalus Inc's challenge to the verdict, which appears to be the largest ever in a TCPA case.

Lawyers for the class and ViSalus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The verdict was handed down in April 2019 following a three-day trial. The lead plaintiff, Lori Wakefield, alleged that she briefly signed up to sell ViSalus products in 2012 but continued receiving robocalls after she cut ties with the company.

In appealing the verdict, Los Angeles-based ViSalus argued that the amount was "obviously unreasonable" and violated its due process rights, citing a series of U.S. Supreme Court cases limiting excessive punitive damages.

Simon, however, found that those cases did not apply because the verdict consisted entirely of statutory damages, not punitive damages, and said he would not reduce the total "simply because ViSalus committed almost two million violations of the TCPA."

Circuit Judge Richard Tallman, however, wrote Thursday that statutory minimum damages could effectively become punitive.

He pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1919 ruling in St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway Co. v. Williams, in which the court had found that statutory damages could be unconstitutional if they were unreasonably "severe and oppressive" in light of the offense.

"We thus conclude that the aggregated statutory damages here, even where the per-violation penalty is constitutional, are subject to constitutional limitation in extreme situations - that is, when they are 'wholly disproportioned' and 'obviously unreasonable' in relation to the goals of the statute and the conduct the statute prohibits," Tallman wrote, quoting Williams.

The panel left in place Simon's rejection of ViSalus's other arguments seeking to reverse the verdict entirely, including that the plaintiffs lacked standing because receiving a robocall was not a concrete injury.

Tallman was joined by Circuit Judges Marsha Berzon and Morgan Christen.

The case is Wakefield v. ViSalus Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-35201.

For ViSalus: Lisa Burnett of Sacro & Walker

For plaintiffs: Aaron Lawson of Edelson

