Walmart defeats U.S. agency's pregnancy discrimination lawsuit

An employee arranges shopping carts in front of the logo of Walmart outside a store. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Pregnant women were denied 'light duty' given to injured workers

Walmart had legitimate reasons for adopting policy, court says

Company paid $14 million to settle similar lawsuit

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc's former policy of giving easier assignments to warehouse workers injured on the job while denying them to pregnant employees was not discriminatory, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday in dismissing a U.S. civil rights agency's lawsuit against the retail giant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Walmart had shown that its 2014 policy reserving lifting restrictions and other "light duty" for employees with work-related injuries applied equally to all workers, including pregnant ones.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in a 2018 lawsuit had accused Walmart of discriminating against pregnant workers at a Menomonie, Wisconsin warehouse by denying their requests for restrictions on lifting and other physical tasks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The ruling affirmed a Wisconsin federal judge's decision granting summary judgment to Walmart.

Walmart and the EEOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Walmart has denied wrongdoing and said in court filings that it extended its light duty policy to pregnant workers in 2017.

The EEOC's lawsuit came after advocacy groups filed a series of complaints with the agency on behalf of Walmart employees who had been denied accommodations while pregnant.

Walmart in 2020 paid $14 million to settle a proposed class action on behalf of 4,000 women in 39 states who said they were denied light duty and other accommodations that were granted to injured workers.

The U.S. Supreme Court in the 2014 case Young v. UPS said the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act requires employers to give the same accommodations to pregnant workers that it grants to employees with other disabilities.

But the 7th Circuit on Tuesday said Walmart had shown that its policy was motivated by a need to limit the company's liability under workers' compensation law and avoid the costly process of hiring new workers to replace injured ones, and not by discrimination.

UPS in the 2014 case granted accommodations for various reasons besides pregnancy, but Walmart only granted them to workers who were injured on the job and would otherwise receive workers' compensation, Circuit Judge David Hamilton wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Daniel Manion and Michael Brennan.

The case is EEOC v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1690.

For the EEOC: James Driscoll-MacEachron

For Walmart: Marisa Maleck of King & Spalding

Read more:

U.S. agency accuses Walmart of pregnancy discrimination in lawsuit

Walmart asks judges to reject EEOC bid for sanctions in pregnancy bias case

Wal-Mart faces another pregnancy bias claim at EEOC

Walmart's $14 mln settlement of pregnancy bias claims approved by judge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.