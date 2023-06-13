Warner Bros Discovery exec joins Proskauer law firm in DC

Companies

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Proskauer Rose said Tuesday it has hired an executive from Warner Bros Discovery Inc to help lead its privacy and cybersecurity group.

Leslie Shanklin has joined Proskauer's Washington, D.C., office as the co-head of its privacy and cybersecurity group, the firm said. Shanklin was the group vice president of Warner Bros Discovery's privacy team.

Shanklin has built and led global privacy programs for multinational media companies, the firm said. Shanklin in an email she saw an opportunity at Proskauer to "bring that pragmatic experience to a private practice role."

Shanklin added that she has worked with Proskauer for years when the firm served as external counsel on various deals.

Proskauer chairman Steven Ellis said in a statement that the firm's media and entertainment practice "is a strategic area of growth for us."

A spokesperson for Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2010, Shanklin began working at Scripps Networks Interactive Inc, a media company that owned lifestyle channels such as HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network, as vice president of business and legal affairs.

Shanklin stayed on after Discovery Communications bought Scripps for $14.6 billion in 2017, and the merged company became known as Discovery. Shanklin became global head of Discovery's privacy team.

Discovery merged with AT&T's WarnerMedia in 2022.

Shanklin worked as a partner at law firm Holland & Knight before joining Scripps.

