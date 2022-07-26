Wawa to pay $8 mln in data breach settlement with state AGs

Summary

(Reuters) - Wawa Inc has agreed to pay $8 million to end an investigation into a 2019 data breach that affected about 34 million payment cards used at its convenience stores and gas stations, according to Tuesday statements from the two state attorneys general co-leading the probe.

A copy of the agreement provided by the Pennsylvania and New Jersey attorneys general along with their statements said Wawa has pledged to strengthen its data security practices. Five other attorneys general were also part of the investigation.

The agreement is the third largest credit card breach settlement with attorneys general, following Target Corp's $18.5 million deal in 2017 and Home Depot Inc's $17.5 million agreement in 2020, according to a statement from Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro.

An attorney for Wawa, Gregory Parks, co-leader of the privacy and cybersecurity practice at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, referred a request for comment on the settlement to the company. A Wawa spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa did not admit wrongdoing, according to the agreement.

Hackers breached Wawa's point-of-sale payment systems and deployed malware on its payment terminals and fuel dispensers, which allowed them to access customer payment card data.

The attorneys general alleged Wawa didn't have reasonable security measures in place. In addition to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the group of attorneys general are from Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The settlement will be divided, and each will receive different amounts from the total of $8 million.

Wawa has also faced consolidated litigation by consumers, employees and financial institutions over the data breach. A federal judge in Pennsylvania gave final approval to a $9 million settlement of the consumer claims in April, with an additional $3.2 million for legal fees and expenses.

