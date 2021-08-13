Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 16, 2021

Law firms Baker Botts L.L.P. See all

(Reuters) - Here are a few upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. - Davis Polk & Wardwell antitrust partner Howard Shelanski is set to participate in this year's Technology Policy Institute Aspen Forum with other speakers including Baker Botts partner and former FTC commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen and FTC commissioner Noah Phillips. More information is here.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a Tuesday deadline for Apple Inc and the United States to submit papers concerning a discovery dispute in the federal government's antitrust case against Google Inc. The court's order did not identify the contours of the dispute. Mehta said the parties should be prepared for a possible hearing on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer and Jesús M. Alvarado-Rivera of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly. For Apple: Steven Sunshine of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington is scheduled to meet with the lawyers for a status conference in the 2019 antitrust lawsuit the Federal Trade Commission brought against Virginia-based Surescripts LLC. Regulators accused the health information network of anticompetitive tactics in the market for e-prescription services. Summary judgment motions are due early next year. The FTC notified the court in May that the agency, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this term, no longer was permitted to seek monetary relief from Surescripts.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Surescripts LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01080. For the government: David Schwartz of the FTC. For Surescripts: Amanda Reeves of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, Aug. 19

The Federal Trade Commission faces a deadline today to refile any newly amended complaint against Facebook Inc alleging anticompetitive practices.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington dismissed the FTC's complaint on June 28 without prejudice, saying agency regulators hadn't shown Facebook was asserting monopoly power in the social network market. The FTC faced a late July deadline to file a new complaint but the commission asked for, and received, an extension.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Facebook, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03590. For FTC: Daniel Matheson. For Facebook: Mark Hansen of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick.

9 a.m. - Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith plans to host a panel discussion titled "Mergers and Acquisitions: The Making of the Transaction and Defending the Lawsuit." The speakers are Alexis Crump, co-chair of the commercial lending practice; Jeffrey Gaylord, co-chair of the directors and officers coverage practice; and Ken Joyce, co-chair of the complex business and commercial litigation practice. More information is here.

12 p.m. - Vinson & Elkins is hosting a webinar titled "Navigating the New Antitrust Enforcers." Antitrust partners Craig Seebald and Hill Wellford are on the panel with others from the firm, including counsel Lindsey Vaala. The firm says the panel plans to look at big changes on the horizon with Lina Khan leading the FTC and Jonathan Kanter, big tech adversary, on tap to lead the DOJ's antitrust division. More information is here.

Friday, Aug. 20

12 p.m. - Craig Minerva, antitrust counsel in Washington at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, is set to speak on a panel about the use of consumer surveys in merger investigations and class actions. Emily Cotton, vice president of the Analysis Group, is appearing with Minerva. More information is here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.