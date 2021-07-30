Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 2, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

12 p.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave in New York will hold a telephone conference to discuss a scheduling order for argument on various motions for spoliation sanctions in antitrust litigation involving the coffee-pod market. Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain Inc stands accused of anticompetitive conduct, including efforts to enforce exclusivity provisions in distribution agreements.

The case is In re: Keurig Green Mountain Single-Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:14-md-02542-VSB-SLC. For plaintiff JBR Inc: Daniel Johnson Jr. of Dan Johnson Law Group. For defendant Keurig Green Mountain Inc: Leah Brannon of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, and Wendelynne Newton of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

2:15 p.m. - U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington has scheduled a status conference in the 2019 antitrust lawsuit the Federal Trade Commission brought against Virginia-based Surescripts LLC. Regulators accused the health information network of anticompetitive tactics in the market for e-prescription services. Summary judgment motions are due early next year. The FTC notified the court in May that the agency, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this term, no longer was permitted to seek monetary relief from Surescripts.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Surescripts LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01080. For the government: David Schwartz of the FTC. For Surescripts: Amanda Reeves of Latham & Watkins.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

12 p.m. - The American Bar Association's antitrust law section meets virtually for a business meeting and council meeting. The ABA has more information here.

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco has scheduled an initial case management conference in an antitrust case involving San Jose, California-based Align Technology, which makes digital scanners and a mouth aligner used to correct dental misalignment. A consumer has accused the company of anticompetitive conduct. Align's lawyers contend the plaintiff doesn't have standing to bring her antitrust claims.

The case is Snow v. Align Technology Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-03269. For plaintiff: Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For defendant: Steven Marenberg of Paul Hastings.

Thursday, Aug. 5

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston has set a status conference in an antitrust action alleging anticompetitive claims against pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy Inc. The plaintiff classes, direct purchasers including drug wholesalers, and indirect purchasers such as health insurers, allege they paid more for brand drugs Diovan, Nexium and Valcyte "when safe, effective, and cheaper generic alternative(s) should have been available."

The case is In re Ranbaxy Generic Drug Application Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:19-md-02878-NMG. For plaintiff Meijer Distribution Inc.: Tom Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For plaintiff Louisiana Health Services and Indemnity Company: Steve Shadowen of Hilliard Shadowen. For Ranbaxy: Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington is set to hold a status conference in multidistrict litigation in which major railroad companies are accused of participating in a scheme to make it more expensive to transport freight by rail. The plaintiffs, more than 300 rail freight shippers, assert defendant rail companies unlawfully coordinated to impose a rail-fuel surcharge. The companies deny the claims. Howell said in a July order the deadline for fact discovery is Oct. 1, 2022.

The case is In re Rail Freight Surcharge Antitrust Litigation (No. 2), U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1:20-mc-00008-BAH. For CSX Transportation Inc: Juan Arteaga of Crowell & Moring. For Norfolk Southern Railway Co: Tara Reinhart of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. For Union Pacific Railroad Co: Allyson Maltas of Latham & Watkins. For BNSF Railway Co: Linda Stein of Steptoe & Johnson, and lawyers from Munger, Tolles & Olson. For plaintiffs including WestRock Company: Sami Rashid of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.