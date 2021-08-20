Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 23, 2021

Law firms Latham & Watkins LLP See all

(Reuters) - (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 23

2 p.m. - An administrative law judge at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is scheduled to preside at a pretrial conference in the agency's antitrust case against Illumina Inc. over its $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer-test detection company Grail Inc. FTC regulators contend Grail technology relies on Illumina's DNA sequencing and a merger would impede others from entering the market. Lobbying teams at the firms Sidley Austin and DLA Piper have pressed U.S. officials to back the merger.

The case is In the Matter of Illumina Inc and Grail Inc, Federal Trade Commission Office of Administrative Law Judges, Docket No. 9401.

For the government: Susan Musser and Wells Harrell of the FTC.

For Illumina: Christine Varney and Richard Stark of Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

For Grail: Michael Egge and Marguerite Sullivan of Latham & Watkins.

The U.S. Justice Department faces a deadline today to respond to a petition at the U.S Supreme Court challenging the lawfulness of FTC administrative trials.

Axon Enterprise Inc, which makes the Taser brand stun device, contends judges presiding at in-house proceedings lack accountability. Axon's lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis assert the company should be allowed to sue the FTC in court before first having to go through an administrative trial. At the Supreme Court, it's not uncommon for DOJ to seek a deadline extension once or twice after a petition first arrives.

The case is Axon Enterprise Inc v. Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-86.

For Axon: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

For the FTC: Elizabeth Prelogar of the Justice Department.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. - The Federal Trade Commission's Illumina-Grail trial is scheduled to start this morning. "This type of proceeding usually takes place at the Federal Trade Commission's headquarters in Washington, D.C., but this trial will be completely virtual in light of ongoing public health concerns," the agency said in a public announcement. The trial is open to the public via a teleconference line. Some parts of the session could be closed to the public at the determination of the chief administrative law judge, an agency spokeswoman said.

The case is In the Matter of Illumina Inc and Grail Inc, Federal Trade Commission Office of Administrative Law Judges, Docket No. 9401.

For the government: Susan Musser and Wells Harrell of the FTC.

For Illumina: Christine Varney and Richard Stark of Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

For Grail: Michael Egge and Marguerite Sullivan of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, Aug. 26

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Corley is scheduled to hear a case management conference in a lawsuit over alleged an alleged anticompetitive scheme in the spot market for gasoline and blending components formulated for delivery in California.

The case is In re California Gasoline Spot Market Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No. 3:20-cv-03131-JSC.

Interim co-lead class counsel for plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girardi Sharp and Michael Lehmann of Hausfeld.

For defendant SK Energy Americas Inc and SK Trading International Co Ltd: Jeffrey Davidson of Covington & Burling and Michael Martinez of K&L Gates.

Friday, Aug 27

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. wants Google Inc and Microsoft Corp on Friday to tell him whether any discovery disputes remain in the U.S. government's antitrust case against Google. Some document demands from the search and advertising company presented a "significant burden," lawyers for Microsoft told the judge last month. At a hearing on July 29, Mehta said Google's request for Microsoft documents was relevant.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010.

For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer and Jesús M. Alvarado-Rivera of the Justice Department.

For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly.

For Microsoft: Caroline Simons of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com