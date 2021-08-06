Week Ahead in Antitrust: Aug. 9, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 9

4 p.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis is scheduled to oversee a discovery conference in a lawsuit brought by direct purchasers of farm-raised Atlantic salmon against certain Norwegian producers and some of their subsidiaries and affiliates. The defendants have denied claims they conspired to fix prices globally.

The case is In Re: Farm-Raised Salmon and Salmon Products Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 1:19-cv-21551-CMA. The plaintiffs' lawyers include: Peter Prieto of Podhurst Orseck; Christopher Lebsock of Hausfeld; and Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert. Defense firms include Akerman and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom for Mowi ASA; Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan for SalMar ASA; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer for Grieg Seafood ASA; and Mayer Brown for Cermaq Group AS.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

4 p.m. - The American Bar Association's antitrust section is planning to hold a virtual section soiree" as part of a leadership summit. "We hope leadership in San Diego and elsewhere will tune in to say hello to friends and colleagues as we begin the 2021-22 ABA year," the section said. Leadership sessions are set to take place on Aug 11. More information is here.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston has scheduled a settlement and status conference in a pay-for-delay pharmaceutical case. Indirect purchasers sued Shire LLC, manufacturer of the ADHD brand drug Intuniv, and Actavis, maker of the generic guanfacine. The plaintiffs alleged "Shire and Actavis unlawfully entered into a reverse payment patent settlement that resulted in Shire's retaining brand exclusivity for additional months."

The case is In Re: Intuniv Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:16-cv-12396-ADB. Plaintiffs' counsel for indirect purchasers: Conlee Whiteley of Kanner & Whiteley; Ruben Honik of Golomb & Honik; and Stephen Galebach of Galebach Law Office. For defendant Actavis Elizabeth LLC: Christopher Holding of Goodwin Procter. For defendant Shire LLC: Fred Kelly and Joshua Barlow of Haug Partners.

Thursday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco will preside over a motion for preliminary approval of a proposed $300,000 antitrust settlement with electronic component manufacturers Shinyei Technology Co. Ltd. and Taitsu Corp. “The settlements were reached after more than six years of hard-fought litigation, significant discovery, summary judgment briefing, an adverse decision on class certification, and a prior denial of a motion for preliminary approval of the prior settlements, and are the result of arm's-length negotiations,” the plaintiffs said.

The case is In Re: Capacitors Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:14-cv-03264. For indirect purchaser plaintiffs: Joseph Cotchett and Adam Zapala of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. For Shinyei: Gaspare Bono and Andrew Azarmi of Dentons. For Taitsu Corp: Jane Willis and Mark Popofsky of White & Case.

12 p.m. - Leslie Esposito, an antitrust partner at McDermott Will & Emery, is scheduled to speak on a panel about consumer protection for alcohol companies. Discussion topics include "e-commerce, the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping and navigating the web of state consumer protection laws," in addition to a spotlight on Federal Trade Commission priorities. McDermott partner Alva Mather is on the panel with counsel Nichole Shustack. More information is here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.