Week Ahead in Antitrust: July 12, 2021

Law firms Davis Wright Tremaine LLP See all

Rosenblatt Law Firm See all

Williams & Connolly LLP See all

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati See all

Ropes & Gray LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 12

11 a.m. - The American Bar Association's antitrust section hosts a two-day virtual consumer protection conference. Panelists are set to spotlight and assess the new priorities of the Biden administration, and also what to expect at the state level. Find more information here about registration and other details.

Tuesday, July 13

2:30 p.m. - Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee are planning to meet to talk about competition in the prescription drug market. The Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, led by Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, is set to host a hearing titled Prescription for Change: Cracking Down on Anticompetitive Conduct in Prescription Drug Markets. For more information, and to watch the hearing, visit the committee's website.

12 p.m. - Davis Wright Tremaine antitrust partner Allison Davis in San Francisco is scheduled to participate in an hour-long webinar about "how best to navigate issues relating to deal customs in international private M&A deals and how to expedite obtaining the required antitrust consents to successfully implement your deal strategy." Set to appear with Davis are Robert Bell, head of competition and regulatory at Rosenblatt Limited, and Chris Allen, a Rosenblatt corporate partner. Find more information here.

7 p.m. - U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar is scheduled to appear for a "virtual author's evening" hosted by PEN America. Klobuchar is the author of a new book titled "Antitrust: Taking Monopoly Power From the Gilded Age to the Digital Age." Fred Hochberg will moderate. Find more details about the event here.

Wednesday, July 14

2:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington has scheduled a hearing in the antitrust case United States v. Google to address any unresolved issues over third-party subpoenas. Lawyers for Google earlier told the judge about one unidentified third-party that was not, in Google's view, being entirely cooperative.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer and Jesús M. Alvarado-Rivera of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly; Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Mark Popofsky of Ropes & Gray.

Thursday, July 15

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois is scheduled to sentence Richard Blake Jr. for his role in an anticompetitive conspiracy in the heir location services market, in which providers attempt to identify heirs to estates of individuals who died without a will. Blake was sole owner of Massachusetts-based Blake & Blake Genealogists Inc. Blake cooperated with the Justice Department, and the government is recommending that he be sentenced to probation and pay a criminal fine of $411,291.

The case is United States v. Blake, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:16-cr-00025. For the United States: Robert Jacobs of the Justice Department. For the defendant: Julian Solotorovsky of Kelley Drye & Warren.

12 p.m. - Washington, D.C.-based counsel Craig Minerva of Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider is scheduled to participate in a webinar with Emily Cotton of Analysis Group about "how to carefully use consumer surveys in merger investigations and class action cases." For more information, click here.

Friday, July 16

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., will preside over a plea hearing in the criminal antitrust case United States v. G4S Secure Solutions NV. The Belgian security firm in June agreed to plead guilty to playing a role in an alleged price-fixing and bid-rigging conspiracy. The Justice Department said the prosecution marked the first international resolution by the Procurement Collusion Strike Force, an interagency group formed in 2019 that connects antitrust prosecutors with assistant U.S. attorneys and others. G4S is represented by Thomas Mueller, chairman of the antitrust and competition practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

The case is United States v. G4S Secure Solutions NV, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cr-00432. For the government: Marvin Price Jr., Eyitayo St. Matthew-Daniel and Joseph Muoio. for G4S: Thomas Mueller of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

12 p.m. - The antitrust section of the American Bar Association is hosting an event titled NCAA v. Alston: The Decision. Panelists will review the Supreme Court’s June 21 ruling, which backed college athletes in their demand for education-related benefits. Julian Perlman, a BakerHostetler counsel in Philadelphia, is the moderator. The speakers are Bryan Bloom of the New York Attorney General's Office; Gabe Feldman of Tulane University; Alicia Jessop of Pepperdine University; and Sathya Gosselin of the plaintiffs firm Hausfeld. Find more details here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.