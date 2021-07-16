Week Ahead in Antitrust: July 19, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms Google LLC See all

PILLSBURY WINTHROP LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 19

Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google face a deadline today to respond to class claims in federal court in Washington, D.C. that the tech giants unlawfully conspired to rig the auction bidding process that determines the placement of web ads. Kansas-based Cliffy Care Landscaping LLC is among the named plaintiffs in three civil actions that were consolidated.

The case is Cliffy Care Landscaping LLC v. Facebook Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-00360. For the plaintiffs: Jonathan Rubin of MoginRubin; Richard Lombardo of Shaffer Lombardo Shurin; and Jason Hartley of Hartley. For Alphabet: Jonathan Jacobson, Justina Sessions, Benjamin Labow and Michael Sommer of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For Facebook: Thomas Barnett and Timothy Hester of Covington & Burling, and Kevin Orsini of Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Tuesday, July 20

12 p.m. - Lawyers from McDermott Will & Emery are set to discuss how they believe clients can use artificial intelligence (AI) to try to stay ahead of the U.S. Justice Department. Antitrust partners Katharine O'Connor in Chicago and Justin Murphy in Washington are on the panel with white-collar partner Michael Stanek. The panelists plan to dig into how "practical and cost-effective uses of AI, combined with smart lawyering, can help clients monitor and analyze data." McDermott has more info here.

Wednesday, July 21

10 a.m. - White-collar and antitrust lawyers from Steptoe & Johnson are set to present on the latest developments and issues from enforcement agencies and international investigations. Discussion topics will include the Procurement Collusion Strike Force, the multi-agency investigative team established in 2019; U.S. congressional investigations; and developments in the U.K. and European Union. Speakers include Wendy Wysong, co-leader of the firm's white-collar defense team; David Stetson, international trade and regulatory compliance partner; and Stacie Hartman, co-chair of the financial services group. Find more information here.

12 p.m. - The Federal Trade Commission is scheduled to meet for an open meeting, the second under the new leadership of Chair Lina Khan. The tentative agenda includes consideration of whether to rescind a 1995 policy statement concerning "prior approval" and "prior notice" remedies in merger cases. Rescinding the statement could open a door to new requirements on companies to tell the agency about certain future acquisitions.

At the FTC's open meeting on July 1, commissioners voted 3-2 to vacate a 2015 statement that said the "promotion of consumer welfare" would guide new investigations. The FTC's open sessions are being held virtually, and members of the public have a chance to address the commissioners. The agency has more information here.

12 p.m. - The American Antitrust Institute is hosting an event titled Competition Roundtable: Taking Stock of Competition in Retail Grocery." Anticipated speakers include Laura Alexander, vice president of policy at American Antitrust Institute; Constantine Cannon partner Henry Su of the firm's Washington and San Francisco offices; and Patrick Stueve, partner at Stueve Siegel Hanson in Kansas City, Missouri. The institute has more details here.

Thursday, July 22

11 a.m. - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman counsel Lee Brand is scheduled to discuss antitrust compliance best practices at an Associated General Contractors of California webinar. The presentation "will cover how to reduce antitrust risk and identify red flags when dealing with competitors, suppliers, customers, and pricing," the firm said. Find more information here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.