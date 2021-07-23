Week Ahead in Antitrust: July 26, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 26

9 a.m. - Lawyers for SmileDirectClub LLC are urging a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive an antitrust lawsuit against California dentist industry regulators. SmileDirectClub asserts it has standing to bring claims that state regulators are conducting an "anticompetitive campaign" against the business model of the tele-dentistry company, which competes with traditional brick-and-mortar dental offices. Lawyers for the state contend the plaintiffs have asserted a "wildly implausible" theory.

The case is SmileDirectClub LLC and Jeffrey Sulitzer v. Joseph Tippins, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55735. For SmileDirectClub and Sulitzer: James Dasso and Byron McLain of Foley & Lardner. For Tippins: Mark Beckington and Jonathan Eisenberg of the California attorney general's office.

9 a.m. - A 9th Circuit panel sitting in Pasadena, California, is set to take up an antitrust dispute over no-poach restraints in the travel-nurse industry. Lawyers for Aya Healthcare Services Inc want the appeals court to revive a lawsuit against AMN Healthcare Inc. "On the rare occasion when recruiters leave AMN to accept better offers from a rival, AMN lowers the boom and intervenes to punish the offending rival," Aya asserts. AMN maintains Aya has suffered no antitrust injury.

The case is Aya Healthcare Services Inc v. AMN Healthcare Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55679. For Aya Healthcare: William Markham of Law Offices of William Markham. For AMN Healthcare: David Bamberger of DLA Piper. For the United States as amicus: Mary Helen Wimberly of the U.S. Justice Department.

Wednesday, July 28

1 p.m. - A three-judge 9th Circuit panel will take up antitrust disputes involving denial of motions from certain plaintiffs seeking to intervene in multidistrict litigation In re Cathode Ray Tube Antitrust Litigation and appeals from trial court orders that addressed amended settlements. The disputes flow from claims that major manufacturers participated in a price-fixing conspiracy for a key component of television screens and computer monitors. The plaintiffs' lawyers raising intervention challenges represent class members in 28 states who were not part of an earlier settlement.

The cases include Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs v. Toshiba Corp v. Tyler Ayres, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15697; and Indirect Purchaser Plaintiffs v. Toshiba Corp v. Eleanor Lewis, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16685.

For indirect purchaser plaintiffs: Mario Alioto of Trump, Alioto, Trump & Prescott. For Samsung SDI America Inc: Andrew Rhys Davies of Allen & Overy. For Panasonic: Sofia Arguello of Winston & Strawn. Counsel for class members in "omitted repealer states" (ORS) include: Francis Scarpulla of Law Offices of Francis Scarpulla, Robert Bonsignore of Bonsignore Trial Lawyers and John Crabtree of Crabtree & Auslander. Plaintiffs' lawyers for class members in states with laws that do not allow recoveries for indirect purchasers include Tracy Kirkham of Cooper & Kirkham.

4:15 p.m. - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Australian Energy Regulator (AER) open a three-day virtual conference exploring myriad antitrust and other issues. The opening plenary session confronts the imposition of new regulations on digital platforms. Speakers on the panel include Cristina Caffarra, senior consultant at Charles River Associates in London, and Rod Sims, chairman of the ACCC. Find more information here.

Thursday, July 29

9:30 a.m. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has scheduled a hearing to consider a variety of matters, including In re: Digital Advertising Antitrust Litigation. More than a dozen cases in district courts across the country allege Google Inc, Facebook Inc and other tech defendants employed anticompetitive practices in advertising-technology related markets. A host of plaintiffs' lawyers, and attorneys for the tech defendants, will present arguments for clients in the various cases. Google and Facebook want the actions transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The case is In re Digital Advertising Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 3010. For Google: Eric Mahr of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. For Facebook: Kevin Orsini of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Plaintiffs lawyers set to argue include Steven Jodlowski of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and W. Mark Lanier The Lanier Law Firm.

11 a.m. - The American Bar Association's antitrust section is set to host a discussion titled EU Modernizes Cooperative Agreement Assessment. "The European Commission's, once-a-decade review of its assessment of horizontal and vertical cooperative agreements and related block exemption regulations is expected to lead to major changes reflecting the explosion of e-commerce and emerging issues such as sustainability agreements," the ABA said. Jay Modrall, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, is set to moderate the discussion. Panelists include Baker Botts partner Paul Lugard in Brussels, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges associate Jarui Wang in Washington. Find more information here.

Friday, July 30

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in the antitrust case U.S. v. Google. Mehta has asked the parties to come prepared to address any unresolved issues concerning subpoenas issued to third parties.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer and Jesús M. Alvarado-Rivera of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly; Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Mark Popofsky of Ropes & Gray.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.