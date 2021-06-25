Week Ahead in Antitrust: June 28, 2021

Law firms Debevoise Plimpton See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

12 p.m. - The American Bar Association's antitrust law section will sponsor a "meet the enforcer" webinar featuring Reiko Aoki of the Japan Fair Trade Commission. Ninette Dodoo, a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner who is the co-leader of the firm's competition practice in China, will interview Aoki with Duy Pham of the Competition Commission, Hong Kong. The ABA has more information here, including cost.

1 p.m. - The ABA's antitrust section presents a panel discussion titled "Big Tech in the Cross-Hairs: Proposed Big Tech Antitrust Legislation." Debevoise & Plimpton counsel Erica Weisgerber in New York is scheduled to moderate. The four panelists are Kellie Kemp of Uber; Adam Kovacevich of Chamber of Progress; Jessica Melugin of Competitive Enterprise Institute; and Charlotte Slaiman of Public Knowledge. The ABA has more information here.

Tuesday, June 29

9:30 a.m. - Trial is set to begin in New York in the antitrust case Valassis Communications Inc. v. News Corporation. The plaintiffs accuse News Corp of using "unethical, unfair, and anticompetitive strategies to prevent Valassis from gaining a foothold in the market for in-store advertising and promotions." U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel is set to preside.

The case is Valassis Communications Inc. V. News Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-07378. For Valassis: Michael Shuster of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg. For News Corporation: Kenneth Gallo of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C. is set to oversee a status conference in the U.S. Justice Department's blockbuster antitrust suit against Google Inc. The federal government, teaming with a group of states, has accused Google of "unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the markets for general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising."

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer and Jesús M. Alvarado-Rivera of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly; Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Mark Popofsky of Ropes & Gray.

Thursday, July 1

12 p.m. - Newly appointed Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan will oversee a virtual open meeting of the agency, the first of what is expected to be a series of monthly meetings. Members of the public will have a chance to address the FTC during the sessions. Among the identified agenda items of the kickoff open meeting: "The commissioners will vote on whether to approve a series of resolutions that will streamline investigations by commission staff into specific industries or specific conduct. The resolutions would provide ongoing authority for a single commissioner to approve the use of compulsory process in those investigations.

10 a.m. - Meanwhile, the Academic Society for Competition Law begins its 16th annual conference on Thursday. The programming, featuring discussions on algorithms and antitrust, cartels, market power and more run through July 3. Prof. Carl Shapiro of Berkeley Haas School of Business is scheduled to deliver Thursday's keynote. Read more at the conference website here.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.