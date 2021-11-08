Week Ahead in Antitrust: Monday, Nov. 8

(Reuters) - Reuters) - Here are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 8

The plaintiffs' lawyers in an advertiser and consumer antitrust class action against Facebook Inc are expected to file their opening brief in a discovery dispute over the social media company's effort to "claw back" documents that were earlier shared. Facebook's attorneys claim the documents are protected by privilege and should be returned. The attorneys for the plaintiffs contend Facebook can't claim a privilege since the documents were earlier given to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an investigation of the company.

For advertiser class: Yavar Bathaee of Bathaee Dunne and Kristen Anderson of Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law. For consumer class: Stephen Swedlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For Facebook: Sonal Mehta and Molly Jennings of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

8:15 a.m. - Tim Wu, the Biden White House's competition policy staffer on the National Economic Council, is set to speak at the American Bar Association antitrust section's forum in Washington, D.C. The day-long event, both virtual and in person at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, will explore big themes and feature an array of government lawyers and private practitioners. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and FTC commissioners Christine Wilson, Rebecca Slaughter and Noah Phillips are set to speak, in addition to Richard Powers, the acting leader of the Justice Department's antitrust division. More information is here.

2 p.m. - Lawyers for Apple Inc and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games Inc will argue over whether a blockbuster antitrust ruling from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in California should be frozen while the companies make appellate arguments in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Both sides appealed Rogers' September order, which stopped short of calling Apple a monopolist but would require the company to make certain changes to its App Store. Apple wants the trial court ruling paused, while Epic contends the decision should be allowed to take effect.

The case is Epic Games Inc v. Apple Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Northern District of California, No. 4:20-cv-05640. For Epic: Katherine Forrest of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. For Apple: Mark Perry of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. - The American Antitrust Institute's 15th Annual Private Antitrust Enforcement Conference kicks off with opening remarks from Berger Montague chairman Eric Cramer and Joshua Davis, director of the Center for Law and Ethics and the University of San Francisco School of Law. Davis is set to later moderate a panel titled "Class Certification in Antitrust Cases: All or Nearly All?" Class panel speakers include Caitlin Coslett of Berger Montague and Jennifer Giordano of Latham & Watkins. Pamela Gilbert of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca and Matthew Wessler of Gupta Wessler are on a panel addressing new antitrust developments. Find more information here.

Thursday, Nov. 11

1:45 p.m. - A panel discussion that is part of The Federalist Society's 2021 National Lawyers Convention will look at "the potential antitrust revolution," amid new legislation and policy initiatives that could redefine marketplaces. Panel speakers include Makan Delrahim, the Trump-era head of the Justice Department's antitrust division; Judge Douglas Ginsburg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit; Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute; and William Baer, a former head of DOJ's antitrust division. Find more information here.

Friday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. - The Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) will feature an antitrust discussion titled "FTC Rulemaking Authority: Toward Precautionary Regulations? "With an expected increase of rulemaking activity, regulation of competition may increasingly shift from ex-post antitrust enforcement to ex-ante regulatory obligations," the ITIF said. The panelists are Daniel Crane, professor at University of Michigan; and Andrew Gavil, senior of counsel at Crowell & Moring. Aurelien Portuese, director of antitrust and information policy at ITIF, will moderate. Find more information here.

