Week Ahead in Antitrust: Nov. 1, 2021

(Reuters) - (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 1

A California federal judge is expecting a report today about whether certain information can be unsealed in an app developer antitrust case against Apple Inc. "In light of the pending motion for preliminary approval of a developer class settlement, class members will require access to as much information as is necessary and which does not meet the standard for sealing," U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wrote in an Oct. 27 order. She added: "Only narrowly-tailored financial information or information bearing on current competitive issues will be sealed."

The case is Cameron v. Apple, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:19-cv-03074-YGR. For the plaintiffs: Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For Apple: Mark Perry of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., federal court will oversee a status conference in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Google Inc. Mehta wants an update from the government and third-party Samsung Electronics America over any remaining issues in a discovery spat. Samsung said it's shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in vendor and contract attorney costs to respond to what it called the government's "onerous" request for the collection and review of millions of documents. DOJ said in a filing, "Samsung has delayed at every turn."

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly. For Samsung: Juan Arteaga of Crowell & Moring.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

A U.S. magistrate judge in California has scheduled a settlement conference in a class action alleging anticompetitive behavior in the competitive swimming arena. The plaintiffs allege the Switzerland-based Federation Internationale de Natation, or FINA, as "aquatics gatekeeper to the Olympics," has asserted "control of effectively every major aspect of the development of, and profit from, aquatic sports, in every corner of the globe." The organization denies the claim.

The case is Thomas Shields et al. v. Federation Internationale de Natation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07393-JSC. For plaintiffs: Neil Goteiner of Farella Braun + Martel; and Richard Heimann of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For defendants: Daniel Wall of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. - The Federal Trade Commission's two-day microeconomics conference starts today. Topics include data governance and digital platforms. "This event will bring together scholars working in areas related to the FTC's antitrust, consumer protection, and public policy missions," the FTC says. Find more information here.

10:15 a.m. - Baker Botts antitrust partner Maureen Ohlhausen, a former FTC commissioner, will give the keynote address at a "Women in Antitrust" event sponsored by Global Competition Review. Other panelists include Renata Hesse of Sullivan & Cromwell and Barbara Blank, director and associate general counsel, antitrust and regulatory at Facebook Inc. Panel topics include "competition law and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector" and "assessing deal risks in times of changing standards." Find more information here.

1:30 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco will take up a motion for a preliminary injunction in an antitrust case the developer of a COVID-19 tracking app brought against Apple Inc. Apple rejected the app, saying it would only allow coronavirus-related apps from certain sources such as governments and universities. Lawyers for Apple call the plaintiffs' claims "meritless" and assert that "this case should be dismissed for multiple independent reasons."

The case is Coronavirus Reporter v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-05567-EMC. For plaintiffs: Keith Mathews of Associated Attorneys of New England. For Apple: Mark Perry of Gibson Dunn.

Friday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. - Morgan, Lewis & Bockius antitrust partner Willard Tom will present "Antitrust Issues in Licensing" at PLI's Understanding the Intellectual Property License 2021. "This program will give attendees a comprehensive review of basic elements and practical considerations when engaging in licensing agreements for a variety of intellectual property formats," Morgan Lewis says. Find more information here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.