Week Ahead in Antitrust: Oct. 11, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. -- Members of the Paris-based competition team at McDermott Will & Emery will host a discussion on matters including guarding against risk. Speakers include McDermott partners Frédéric Pradelles and Nicolas Lafont. Find more information here.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

The U.S. Justice Department faces a deadline today to respond to a petition from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) challenging a civil investigative demand. DOJ in July withdrew from a settlement between the government and the association, a move that led NAR to sue the government. "The department is taking this action to permit a broader investigation of NAR's rules and conduct to proceed without restriction," the government said in a statement at the time. NAR has called the move a "complete, unprecedented breach of agreement."

The case is National Association of Realtors v. United States, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia No. 1:21-cv-02406. For the plaintiff: Ethan Glass of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For the government: James Luh of the Justice Department

Thursday, Oct. 14

4 p.m. Lawyers from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius are participating in a life-sciences webinar focused on market dynamics, competition and disputes developments and technology-enabled collaboration. The firm said the webinar, a two-part series, will address "key legal, employment, and regulatory trends and issues impacting the European life sciences market." Speakers include Morgan Lewis antitrust partner Omar Shah in London. Find more information here.

5 p.m. - The latest "Spotlight Series: Lessons Learned in Life and Law," from the New York Women in Antitrust Group, will feature a conversation between MoloLamken partner Lauren Weinstein and Barbara Hart, partner at Grant & Eisenhofer. Weinstein will interview Hart about "personal and professional growth in the profession, as well as her perspective on the future of antitrust law." Find more information here.

