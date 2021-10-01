Week Ahead in Antitrust: Oct. 4, 2021

Law firms Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick P.L.L.C. See all

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP See all

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP See all

McDermott Will & Emery See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 4

Facebook Inc. faces a deadline to answer or otherwise respond to the antitrust lawsuit that the Federal Trade Commission lodged in August in Washington, D.C., federal court. The agency alleged in an amended complaint that the social media giant bought rivals to "bury" them in a bid to suppress competition. A spokesman for the company has called the FTC's lawsuit "meritless." U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is presiding. He dismissed the FTC's first complaint after concluding the agency had not sufficiently shown Facebook's market power.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Facebook, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03590.

For FTC: Daniel Matheson.

For Facebook: Mark Hansen of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick.

Thursday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. - The 9th Circuit will hear an appeal from a district judge's dismissal of an antitrust that involved an alleged no-poach agreement. A former San Diego-based procurement associate claimed HP entered a no-poach deal with a rival to "avoid a bidding war so that it would not incur additional labor costs." HP's lawyers dispute the claims. The plaintiff has "repeatedly attempted to bootstrap antitrust claims to his currently-stayed age discrimination lawsuit," lawyers for HP told the appeals court.

The case is Bryant Fonseca v. Hewlett-Packard Co, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-56161.

For Fonseca: Martin Buchanan of Law Office of Martin Buchanan.

For HP Inc: Katherine McCray of Wilson Turner Kosmo

Friday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White will hear a bid to dismiss a lawsuit that alleged Apple Inc has monopolized the market for heart-rate monitoring technology for the Apple Watch. Apple's lawyers contend plaintiff AliveCor "makes unsupported market share allegations that fail to establish that Apple holds market power in the proposed markets."

The case is AliveCor Inc v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:21-cv-03958-JSW.

For AliveCor: Adam Wolfson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

For Apple: Mark Perry and Jason Lo of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

12:15 p.m. - The antitrust law committee of the Chicago Bar Association is hosting a discussion focused on the Biden administration's antitrust policies. McDermott Will & Emery partner Ashley Fischer will speak on a panel with Spencer Walker, professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law and director of the Institute for Consumer Antitrust Studies. Find more information here.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.