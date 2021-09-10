Week Ahead in Antitrust: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 13

4:15 p.m. - Shearman & Sterling's Matthew Readings, the firm's global antitrust practice group leader, is participating as a panelist at a Concurrences-sponsored discussion about merger controls in Asia. Stephen Ridgeway, a commissioner on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, is also a panelist. Stephen Crosswell, a Baker McKenzie partner in Hong Kong, will moderate. Find registration information here.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

3 p.m. - Baker McKenzie is hosting a series of panel discussions over several days focused on compliance, including antitrust issues. Today's discussion, featuring competition law partners in London, Brussels and Washington, D.C., focuses on global antitrust "hot topics." A discussion on Wednesday will confront antitrust developments in distribution and the supply chain. Find more information here.

No time - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., has asked lawyers for Google Inc and non-party Yelp to file a joint status report by Tuesday telling him whether there are any unresolved issues concerning Yelp's response to a document subpoena from the tech and search giant. Mehta is presiding over the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Google, which has denied anticompetitive behavior. The judge is overseeing discovery issues now involving other non-parties, including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly. For Yelp: Douglas Dixon of Hueston Hennigan and Serine Consolino of Aegis Law Group. For Microsoft: Caroline Simons of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For Apple: Steven Sunshine of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11 a.m. - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is set to hold its third virtual open meeting under the Biden-era leadership of Chair Lina Khan. The tentative agenda includes a review of the 2020 vertical merger guidelines, and a vote on whether to issue a policy statement on privacy breaches by health apps and connected devices. Agency staff will present findings of the commission inquiry into technology companies' unreported acquisitions, deals that can be too small to trigger disclosure to enforcers. More information is here.

Thursday, Sept. 16

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco will preside over a discovery hearing in an antitrust action alleging Gilead Sciences Inc participated in a scheme to suppress competition for an HIV drug. Gilead, which has denied the claims, is seeking to keep certain details redacted--based on attorney-client privilege--in discovery filings. The plaintiffs' lawyers contend the documents at issue are "quintessential" business records.

For plaintiffs: Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri; Steve Shadowen of Hilliard & Shadowen; and Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For defendants: Heather Burke, Christopher Curran and Heather McDevitt of White & Case.

1 p.m. - Cooley is hosting a virtual discussion about the Biden antitrust scrutiny on life sciences. "Signs abound that this scrutiny is very likely to reach new levels in 2021 and beyond," the firm said. Jacqueline Grise, chair of the firm's antitrust and competition practice group, will be on the panel with partners Tanisha James and Dee Bansal. Find more information here.

Friday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. - The Thirteenth Annual Conference on Antitrust Economics and Competition Policy is set to start today. The Northwestern Center on Law, Business, and Economics at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law will co-host with Center for the Study of Industrial Organization at Northwestern. "The goal of this conference is to provide a forum where leading scholars from across the world can gather together with Northwestern's own distinguished faculty to present and discuss high quality research relevant to antitrust economics and competition policy," the organizers said. Find more information here.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com