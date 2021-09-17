Week Ahead in Antitrust: Sept. 20, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

2:30 p.m. - A U.S. Senate judiciary subcommittee on antitrust and consumer rights will host a hearing titled "Big Data, Big Questions: Implications for Competition and Consumers." U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat and a leading committee voice on matters of competition law, is set to preside. The committee did not immediately release a list of anticipated witnesses. Klobuchar has worked on companion Senate bills to U.S. House of Representatives antitrust measures. Watch the subcommittee hearing here.

3:30 p.m. - Christine Wilson, a Republican member of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is scheduled to speak at the Concurrences conference "Global Antitrust Hot Topics: EU, US & Global Perspectives." Wilson will discuss the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. A panel on merger reviews includes Google competition counsel Tero Louko in Stockholm and Washington, D.C.-based Baker Botts partner Jeffrey Oliver. More information is here.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

1:30 p.m. - The en banc 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over how much power judges have to certify classes in which more than a small number of would-be members were not harmed. Three classes of tuna purchasers, arguing there is classwide harm, have urged the appeals court to uphold a class certification order. Lawyers for tuna supplier defendants contend "individualized negotiations and individualized factors" affect pricing.

The case is Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative v Bumble Bee Foods LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-56514. For direct purchaser class: Michael Lehmann of Hausfeld. For commercial food preparer class: Jonathan Cuneo of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca. For end payer class: Thomas Burt and Betsy Manifold of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz. For defendants: Gregory Garre of Latham of Watkins.

3:30 p.m. Baker Botts partners Taylor Owings in Washington, D.C., and Paul Lugard in Brussels will speak on a Concurrences panel titled "Competitor Collaboration in a New Antitrust Era: A Focus on Sustainability and Data Sharing." Other panelists include Micah Rubbo, associate director of litigation, regulatory and competition at Twitter Inc, and Dirk Middelschulte, competition global general counsel to Unilever PLC. More information is here.

Thursday, Sept. 23

9:30 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in the Northern District of California will preside over a dispute concerning whether Sutter Health can seal certain trial exhibits in an antitrust lawsuit. Sutter's lawyers want to protect some records showing internal assessments and market-level information. The plaintiffs contend Sutter hasn't met the "rigorous standard for sealing."

The case is Sidibe v. Sutter Health, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:12-cv-04854-LB. Lead counsel for plaintiffs and the class: Matthew Cantor and Jean Kim of Constantine Cannon. For Sutter: Jeffrey LeVee of Jones Day.

Friday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. - Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is hosting the 41st Annual Ray Garrett Jr. Corporate & Securities Law conference. Panelists on a session titled "Antitrust in the New Regulatory Environment" include Debbie Feinstein, a former top FTC lawyer who's now at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Makan Delrahim, who lead the Trump-era antitrust division at the Justice Department; and William Baer, a former Obama-era head of the DOJ's antitrust team. More information is here.

12 p.m. - Stanford Law School professor Mark Lemley and Latham & Watkins partner Kelly Fayne will speak at an American Bar Association event focused on U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Roger's antitrust ruling in the case Epic Games Inc v Apple Inc. "Join our experts for a 30 minute discussion of what the decision means for the parties, for developers and consumers, and for antitrust law broadly," the ABA said. More information is here.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com