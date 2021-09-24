Week Ahead in Antitrust: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms Google LLC See all

SURESCRIPTS, LLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 27

1 p.m. - The 9th Bill Kovacic Antitrust Salon, co-organized by Concurrences and George Washington University, begins with a keynote from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat and leading congressional voice on competition law. Panel speakers include Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute; Alexander Okuliar, antitrust practice co-chair at Morrison & Foerster; Noah Phillips, FTC commissioner; and William Kovacic, professor at The George Washington University Law School. Find more information here.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9:10 a.m. - Informa Connect hosts an antitrust conference featuring panels that will confront big data and privacy, energy issues and merger trends. Timothy Cornell, head of the U.S. antitrust practice at Clifford Chance will speak on antitrust outlook with Sarah Oxenham Allen, chair of the National Association of Attorneys General antitrust task force and Andrew Blumberg, senior counsel for antitrust at McKesson. Find more information here.

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., has scheduled a status conference in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Alphabet's Google Inc. Mehta has been tasked in recent weeks with resolving document production involving third-parties, including Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc.

The case is United States v. Google, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010. For the United States: Kenneth Dintzer of the Justice Department. For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

8 a.m. - Fordham University School of Law's 48th Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy will feature an array of panels addressing regulatory schemes, merger enforcement and managing compliance. Keynote speakers will include Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president, European Commission, Commissioner for Competition; Renata Hesse, partner at Sullivan & Cromwell; D. Bruce Hoffman, partner at Cleary Gottlieb; Richard Powers, acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's antitrust division; Peter Mucchetti, a partner at Clifford Chance; and Howard Shelanski, a Davis Polk partner. Find more information here.

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C., will convene a status conference in the 2019 antitrust lawsuit the Federal Trade Commission brought against Virginia-based Surescripts LLC. Regulators accused the health information network of anticompetitive tactics in the market for e-prescription services. The judge is expected to hear the status of settlement discussions.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Surescripts LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01080. For the government: David Schwartz of the FTC. For Surescripts: Amanda Reeves of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco has scheduled a hearing on a motion to dismiss an antitrust case against San Jose, California-based Align, which makes digital scanners and a mouth aligner used to correct misalignment. A consumer accused the company of anticompetitive conduct. Align contends the plaintiff doesn't have standing to bring antitrust claims.

The case is Snow v. Align Technology Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-03269. For plaintiff: Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro. For defendant: Steven Marenberg of Paul Hastings.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.