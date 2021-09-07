Week Ahead in Antitrust: Sept. 7, 2021

Law firms Vinson & Elkins LLP See all

Hausfeld See all

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP See all

Thompson Hine LLP See all

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

No time - Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., federal court wants the parties in multidistrict litigation against a group of major freight rail carriers to give her an update on the status of the case, including the number of depositions that have been noticed and completed.

The central allegation from rail shippers concerns an alleged price-fixing conspiracy to increase the price of rail-freight transport. Multiple individual actions are proceeding at the same time after the defendant rail companies in 2017 defeated class certification.

The case is In Re: Freight Rail Fuel Surcharge Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-mc-00008-BAH.

Plaintiffs' lawyers include: Alden Atkins of Vinson & Elkins; Michael Hausfeld of Hausfeld; Stephen Neuwirth of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Sandra Brown of Thompson Hine; Benjamin Brown of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Eric Hochstadt of Weil, Gotshal & Manges; James Denvir of Boies Schiller Flexner; and Daniel Goldman of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Defense lawyers include Daniel Wall of Latham & Watkins; Glenn Pomerantz of Munger, Tolles & Olson; Linda Stein of Steptoe & Johnson; Tara Reinhart of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Kent Gardiner of Crowell & Moring

Wednesday, Sept. 8

2 p.m. - The Federal Bar Association will host a webinar titled "The Antitrust Push Against Big Tech." James Tierney, a Washington, D.C.-based antitrust partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, will moderate. The panel includes Eric Grannon, an antitrust partner in Washington, D.C., at White & Case. Find more information here.

Thursday, Sept. 9

3 p.m. - The Federalist Society hosts a webinar titled "Competition at a Crossroads: Will the Executive order on Competition Advance Competition or Restrict It?" Panelists are planning to take up a July executive order from the Biden White House directing agencies to crack down on anticompetitive sectors in private sectors. "Will these initiatives enhance the role of competition, or are they instead initiatives that would replace the outcomes of competitive markets with regulatory requirements?" the Federalist Society asks. Jane Luxton, managing partner in Washington, D.C., at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith will moderate. Find more information here.

4 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman will hear arguments on a motion to dismiss an antitrust class action alleging investment banks stifled efforts to implement technological innovation for certain bond trades, to the detriment of institutional and retail investors. Lawyers for the defendant banks contend the complaint "pleads two impossibly broad and legally insufficient conspiracies."

The case is Litovich v. Bank of America Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-03154.

Plaintiffs' lawyers include Christopher Burke of Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law; Stephen Tillery of Korein Tillery; Michael Criden of Criden & Love; Jeffrey Erez of Erez Law; and Eliezer Aldarondo of Aldarondo & Lopez-Bras.

Defense lawyers include Adam Hakki of Shearman & Sterling for Bank of America Corp; Barry Sher of Paul Hastings for Barclays Capital Inc; Jay Kasner of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom for Citigroup Inc; Herbert Washer of Cahill Gordon & Reindel for Credit Suisse Securities USA LLC; John Terzaken of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett for Deutsche Bank Securities Inc; Richard Pepperman of Sullivan & Cromwell for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc; Robert Wick of Covington & Burling for JPMorgan Chase & Co; Richard Rosen of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for Morgan Stanley; Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell for NatWest Markets Securities Inc; and Jayant Tambe of Jones Day for Wells Fargo & Co

Friday, Sept. 10

Supplemental briefing is due today in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from plaintiffs who have accused major packaged tuna manufacturers of participating in a price-fixing conspiracy. Lawyers for the companies assert pricing is individually negotiated.

The en banc court will consider whether federal rules allow judges to certify class actions in which more than a minimal number of class members are uninjured. The 9th Circuit last month wiped out a three-judge panel ruling that said judges were forbidden to certify such classes. The new argument is set for Sept. 22.

The case is Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-op, et al v. Bumble Bee Foods LLC, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-56514.

For direct purchaser plaintiffs class: Christopher Lebsock of Hausfeld.

For Dongwon Industries Co. LTD and Starkist Co: Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Antitrust? Contact Mike Scarcella at mike.scarcella@thomsonreuters.com.