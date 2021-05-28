Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 10, 2021

Law firms Omelveny Myers See all

Gildemeister Keane See all

Davis Polk Wardwell See all

Kirkland Ellis See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 10

2 p.m. – Former talc miner Cyprus Mines Corporation will hold a status conference on a motion to appoint a representative for future talc-related personal injury claimants. The company and insurers have proposed different candidates for the role. The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398. For Cyprus: Kurt Gwynne of Reed Smith. For the insurers: Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers.

Tuesday, May 11

10 a.m. – Chilean car distributor and importer Automotores Gildemeister SpA will seek final approval of a $26.5 million loan to fund operations during its bankruptcy. The company filed for bankruptcy in April with $567 million debt with a prepackaged reorganization plan. The case is In re Automotores Gildemeister SpA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10685. For Gildemeister: Jane VanLare.

Wednesday, May 12

10 a.m. – Purdue Pharma will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which aims to resolve nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis. The OxyContin maker has received some opposition to its solicitation materials from various states, cities, counties and tribes, as well as a group representing babies born with addiction-related health issues. The hearing has been delayed multiple times. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Friday, May 14

1 p.m. – Seadrill Partners LLC will seek approval of its proposed reorganization plan, which would swap $2.7 billion in loan debt for equity. Seadrill Partners is a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd., which is in the midst of its own, separate Chapter 11 proceeding. The case is In re Seadrill Partners LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 20-35740. For Seadrill Partners: Brian Schartz of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com