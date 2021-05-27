Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 24, 2021

Law firms Skadden Arps Slate Meagher Flom See all

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 24

10 a.m. – The Boy Scouts of America will resume a hearing that began on May 19 on the youth organization’s request to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The plan includes a proposed settlement to resolve 80,000 sexual abuse claims, but claimants and insurers remain opposed to the deal. The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

Tuesday, May 25

1:30 p.m. – Security systems provider Secure Home Holdings LLC will seek approval of its prepackaged reorganization plan, through which senior lenders will take control of the company. The case is In re Secure Home Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10745. For Secure Home: Van Durrer of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

Wednesday, May 26

10 a.m. – Following several postponements to allow for ongoing negotiations with creditors, Purdue Pharma will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which aims to resolve nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis. The OxyContin maker has received some opposition to its solicitation materials from various states, cities, counties and tribes, as well as a group representing babies born with addiction-related health issues. The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

1 p.m. – Mallinckrodt Plc will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would cut its debt stack by $1.3 billion and set up a $1.6 billion trust to pay out people and entities that have filed opioid-related claims against the company. Mallinckrodt has received several objections to its disclosures associated with the plan, which are necessary to begin vote solicitation. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. – Chilean car distributor and importer Automotores Gildemeister SpA will seek approval of its prepackaged reorganization plan, which would reduce $200 million from its $567 million debt stack. The case is In re Automotores Gildemeister SpA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-10685. For Gildemeister: Jane VanLare of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Friday, May 28

10 a.m. – The U.S.-based units of Singapore’s Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a hearing on the sale of their assets. An affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP is leading bidding with a $470 million offer. The case is In re EHT US1 Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.21-10036. For the debtors: Luc Despins of Paul Hastings. For Monarch: Gabriel Morgan of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com