Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Aug. 16, 2021

By
2 minute read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

12 p.m.(ET)- Privacy management software company TrustArc will hold a webinar about recent developments involving international data transfers, including new Standard Contractual Clauses formally adopted by the European Commission earlier this year.

2 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association's Legal Technology Resource Center and e-discovery software provider Exterro are hosting a webinar about the California Privacy Rights Act, titled "The Roadmap to Help Your Clients Comply with CPRA in 60 Days." The new California law will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

