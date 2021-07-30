Week Ahead in Data Privacy: August 2, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, August 4

11:30 a.m. (ET)- The National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law, a nonprofit, are holding a virtual event on cyber supply chain risk management. The event is the second in a four-part series related to cybersecurity risk management.

Thursday, August 5

1:30 p.m.- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose will hold a hearing on an unopposed motion to appoint interim lead plaintiffs' counsel in consolidated privacy litigation against Google over how the search giant allegedly uses and sells consumers' personal data in the advertising bidding process. Lawyers are asking for an order appointing an executive committee led by Elizabeth Pritzker of Pritzker Levine, and also composed of lawyers from Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Simmons Hanly Conroy, DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy and Bottini & Bottini. The team "reflects racial diversity," according to the court filing, with three women partners and three partners who self-identify as LGBTQ+. The case is Hewitt et al v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:21-cv-02155. For Google: Jeff Gutkin and Michael Rhodes of Cooley.

