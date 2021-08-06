Week Ahead in Data Privacy: August 9, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, August 10

9 a.m.- The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear oral argument in an appeal by Twitter Inc of a lower court's grant of summary judgment to the U.S. government in a dispute over whether the social media company can reveal, in a transparency report, the surveillance requests it received from the government. A California federal judge granted the government's bid to dismiss Twitter's lawsuit in April 2020 in the years-long court battle.

The case is Twitter, Inc. v. Merrick Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16174. For the U.S.: Lewis Yelin of the U.S. Department of Justice. For Twitter: Lee Rubin of Mayer Brown.

Thursday, August 12

9:30 a.m.- U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco will hear motions to dismiss two privacy cases alleging weight loss technology company Noom Inc, online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc and their software vendor FullStory Inc illegally wiretap the communications of visitors to Noom's and Blue Nile's websites. The plaintiffs amended their complaints after she tossed the two proposed class actions in April.

The cases are Johnson v. Blue Nile, Inc. et al and Graham et al v. Noom, Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Nos. 3:20-cv-08183-LB and 3:20-cv-06903-LB. For the plaintiffs in both cases: Joel Smith of Bursor & Fisher. For Blue Nile and FullStory: Emily Henn of Covington & Burling. For Noom: Michael Rhodes of Cooley.

