Week Ahead in Data Privacy: May 10, 2021

May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, May 12

12 p.m.(ET)- Greenberg Traurig is hosting a webinar to discuss online tracking technologies and the current state of European and U.S. law as it related to cookies, pixels and scripts. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3gZ6JJM

Thursday, May 13

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will hear oral argument in a case in which health insurance technology company Benefytt Technologies Inc - formerly Health Insurance Innovations Inc - is urging the court to reverse a California district court's order certifying two nationwide classes in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case. The case is Kenneth Moser v. Benefytt, Inc., et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-56224. For Moser: Matthew Wessler of Gupta Wessler. For Benefytt: Anne Voigts of King & Spalding

12 p.m.(ET)- Cozen O'Connor is holding a webinar on Virginia's new privacy law, the Consumer Data Privacy Act, and the implications for businesses. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/33g9Ncr

2 p.m.- U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco will hold a motion hearing for a proposed $5 million class settlement with Minted Inc, an online marketplace for independent artists and designers that was hit with a cyberattack by a hacking group, which stole the personal information of about 4.1 million customers. The plaintiffs assert claims against the San Francisco-based company under the California Consumer Privacy Act, among others. The case is Atkinson et al v. Minted Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-03869-VC. For the plaintiffs: Jennifer Oliver of MoginRubin and Natasha Serino of Schack Law Group. For Minted: Ian Ballon of Greenberg Traurig.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Reporting by Sara Merken