Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Nov. 1, 2021

By
(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will host a webinar titled, "An Ethical Cybersecurity Playbook for the New Normal in Law Practice." The speakers will cover topics including rules for a secure remote work environment, automating updates and developing an incident response plan.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

3 p.m.(ET)- ACG Silicon Valley, an organization for Silicon Valley C-Suite leaders, will hold an event to discuss methods to get in front of threat actors.

Thursday, Nov. 4

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will present a webinar titled, "Updates in Privacy Law: Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and Colorado Privacy Act." The speakers will touch on requirements under the laws in Virginia and Colorado and how the new rules align with existing privacy laws.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

