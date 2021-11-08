Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Nov. 8, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 8

12 p.m. - The National Association of Attorneys General will hold a consumer protection conference in Washington, D.C. The public portion of the conference includes a panel on ransomware attack trends, as well as other panels on third-party seller platforms and non-fungible tokens.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

3 p.m.(ET)- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance will host a webinar titled, "Making the Case for Data Privacy: How to win – and keep – leadership support for your data privacy program." The panelists are privacy officers from organizations who will discuss topics including common obstacles that occur when seeking buy-in from executives, how to keep leadership engaged and how to build a privacy dashboard.

Friday, Nov. 12

12 p.m.(ET)- Morrison & Foerster will present a webinar titled, "Take Notice: Exploring the Impacts of new U.S. State Laws on Companies' Privacy Disclosures." Lawyers from the firm will discuss privacy laws in California, Virginia and Colorado.

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will present a webinar titled, "Oh What a Tangled Web We Weave ... Privacy Valuation Inferences from the Dark Web." The speakers will address data sales on the dark web and the effect on privacy litigation.

