Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Oct. 11, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

4:30p.m. (ET)- The Executive Women's Forum and Alston & Bird's Women in Cyber network are presenting an event titled "Promotion in the Workplace and Strategies for Advancement." The discussion will touch on how men and women can improve the workplace to promote women in cyber, and strategies women have used to advance.

Thursday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco will hold a rescheduled hearing on a motion to appoint the lead plaintiff and lead counsel in consolidated privacy litigation against fertility app maker Flo Health Inc and several other defendants. The lawsuit accuses Flo Health of sharing users' sensitive health information with third parties without the knowledge of app users.

The case is Frasco v. Flo Health Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-00757-JD. For the plaintiffs: Carol Villegas of Labaton Sucharow, Diana Zinser of Spector Roseman & Kodroff and Christian Levis of Lowey Dannenberg. For Flo Health: Brenda Sharton of Dechert. For Facebook: Ashley Rogers of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. For Google: Benedict Hur of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. For Flurry: Ann Marie Mortimer of Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com