Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms Greenberg Traurig, LLP See all

Ahdoot & Wolfson, P.C. See all

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP See all

Cooley LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. - The California Privacy Protection Agency will hold a virtual board meeting. The meeting of the five-member board will be open to the public. As part of the agenda, the board will introduce Ashkan Soltani, its new executive director named earlier this month.

Thursday, Oct. 21

8 a.m. - The International Association of Privacy Professionals will hold a conference titled, "IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. 2021." The two-day conference is in person in San Diego.

12 p.m.(ET) - The Federal Bar Association will present a webinar to discuss what lawyers need to know about a new privacy law in Colorado, set to take effect in 2023. David Zetoony, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. data, privacy and cybersecurity practice, will be the speaker.

1:30 p.m.- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh will hold a preliminary approval hearing on the proposed $85 million deal consumers reached with Zoom Video Communications Inc to settle a lawsuit alleging the company violated users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with third parties and letting people interrupt Zoom meetings in "Zoombombing" incidents.

The case is In re: Zoom Video Communications Inc Privacy Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-02155. For the plaintiffs: Tina Wolfson of Ahdoot & Wolfson and Mark Molumphy of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. For Zoom: Michael Rhodes of Cooley.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com