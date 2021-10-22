Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Oct. 25, 2021

Law firms Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

12 p.m. (ET)- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance will host a webinar titled, "Organization Reporting Lines to Optimize Information Security." The speaker will cover the importance of the reporting line to the Chief Information Security Officer and decision-making factors in setting up an efficient reporting structure.

Thursday, Oct. 28

1 p.m.(ET)- Strafford, which provides continuing legal education courses, will host Squire Patton Boggs lawyers on a webinar titled, "Defending Work-Product Status and Attorney-Client Privilege of Forensic Reports." The course will discuss these issues in the context of cybersecurity and data breach litigation.

9 a.m.- U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose will hear arguments related to a proposed nationwide settlement involving Kroger Co, and a bid to intervene in the action. The supermarket chain is seeking preliminary approval of a proposed deal, in which Kroger would pay $5 million and change its business practices. It would resolve plaintiffs' claims in the litigation related to a data breach of Accellion Inc's file transfer service. Proposed intervenors are plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against Kroger in Ohio and argue the deal is insufficient.

The case is Cochran et al v. Accellion, Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:21-cv-01887-EJD. For the plaintiffs: Tina Wolfson of Ahdoot & Wolfson. For Kroger: Amy Lally of Sidley Austin. For the intervenors: Courtland Reichman of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg.

1:30 p.m.- U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco will hold a hearing on Google's motion to dismiss a proposed class action, in which the complaint has been amended several times, accusing the Alphabet Inc unit of secretly tracking consumers' app browsing histories when they use mobile apps that embed Google's code, even if users have turned off a certain feature.

The case is Rodriguez et al v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-04688-RS. For the plaintiffs: Mark Mao of Boies Schiller Flexner, Amanda Bonn of Susman Godfrey, John Yachunis of Morgan & Morgan. For Google: Benedict Hur of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com