Week Ahead in Data Privacy: Sept. 20, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms BORDEN LADNER GERVAIS LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the data privacy community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 20

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will hold a webinar titled, "Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Understanding the Basics to Practice (and Outsource) Ethically and Safely." The panel will explore obligations for handling electronic client data, steps to secure client data and what to keep an eye out for when outsourcing.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

10 a.m.(CT)- The Center for American and International Law's Institute for Law and Technology will present a two-day online conference about cybersecurity and data privacy law. The event, titled "Successfully Navigating Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World," will explore topics including ethical issues in artificial intelligence, ransomware, U.S. state privacy laws, cyber insurance and legal implications around return to work.

11:30 a.m.(MT)- Greenberg Traurig will hold a webinar titled, "Privacy Practices in the Food and Beverage Industry: A Report on Emerging Industry Standards." Partners from the law firm's privacy and food, beverage and agribusiness practices will touch on current and upcoming privacy laws that affect the food and beverage industries, as well as industry standards.

12 p.m.(ET)- Fox Rothschild and Borden Ladner Gervais will co-host a webinar titled, "The Shifting U.S.-Canadian Privacy and Data Security Landscape: What Businesses Need to Know." The speakers will tackle what businesses need to know for their cross-border work, the rise in ransomware attacks and privacy implications related to Covid-19 vaccination status.

Know of an event that could be included in the Week Ahead in Data Privacy? Contact Sara Merken at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com