Week Ahead in Data Privacy: September 13, 2021

9:30 a.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear White Castle System Inc's appeal of a lower court's decision in a proposed class action accusing it of collecting and disclosing employees' fingerprint scans without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. At issue in the appeal by the hamburger restaurant chain is whether the biometric privacy claims are time barred, based on when the claims accrued. The case is Cothron v. White Castle System Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3202. For Cothron: Jim Zouras of Stephan Zouras. For White Castle: Melissa Siebert of Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

1 p.m.(ET)- The American Bar Association will host a webinar titled, "Meet the Chief Privacy Officers." The privacy chiefs from Uber Inc, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pfizer will share their experiences.

