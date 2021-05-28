Week Ahead in Employment: May 10, 2021

Law firms Gibson Dunn Crutcher See all

Larson King See all

Cross Gunter Witherspoon Galchus See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 11

9 a.m. - A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will take up the latest high-profile case to test the limits of the so-called "ministerial exception" to anti-discrimination laws for religious organizations. Gregory Tucker, a former teacher at a Christian academy in Colorado, claims he was fired for speaking out against racist incidents at the school. A federal judge last June said a jury should decide whether Tucker was a "minister," which would shield Faith Christian Academy from his claims. The school in its appeal is pushing for a broad reading of the exemption that would apply to virtually any employee of a religious school.

The case is Tucker v. Faith Bible Chapel International, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1230. For Tucker: Bradley Girard of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. For Faith Bible Chapel: Daniel Blomberg of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

9:30a.m. - A 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving race bias and retaliation claims by a former Cook County, Illinois, police officer who was fired for continuing to work as a lawyer and county commissioner while he was on disability leave from the sheriff's office. Robert Bless says he was actually terminated because he is white and a Republican, and that the judge who tossed his case overlooked evidence of pretext.

The case is Bless v. Cook County Sheriff’s Office, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2733. For Bless: Jeffrey Kulwin of Kulwin Masciopinto & Kulwin. For the sheriff's office: Kathleen Ori of the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

1:30p.m. - Lawyers for a group of IT consultants will urge an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that their employer should have paid them for their frequent overnight, out-of-town travel, which lasted weeks for some projects. A federal judge in Minnesota said HCI Group did not have control over the consultants while traveling back and forth to help healthcare facilities implement new software.

The case is Vallone v. CJS Solutions Group, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2874. For the plaintiffs: T. Joseph Snodgrass of Larson & King. For CJS: Claire Deason of Littler Mendelson.

Thursday, May 13

1:30p.m. - An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider how much discretion arbitrators have to determine when an employer had just cause to fire a unionized employee. An Arkansas nursing home operator said an arbitrator who ordered the company to reinstate a worker accused of elder abuse should have stuck to the language of its collective bargaining agreement with a United Food and Commercial Workers affiliate rather than instilling "his own personal standards of industrial justice."

The case is WM Crittenden Operations v. UFCW Local Union 1529, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2538. For WM Crittenden: Joseph Kraska of Cross Gunter Witherspoon & Galchus. For the union: Kirsten Doolittle.

Friday, May 14

9a.m. - Wal-Mart Stores Inc's lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher will ask a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to reverse a judge's ruling that said the retail giant's mandatory unpaid security check process unlawfully discouraged warehouse employees in California from taking off-site lunch breaks. The plaintiffs in the class action, meanwhile, are appealing the dismissal of their related claim for failure to pay overtime wages.

The case is Hamilton v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-56161. For the plaintiffs: Kenneth Yoon of the Law Offices of Kenneth H. Yoon. For Wal-Mart: Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

9:30a.m. - The National Labor Relations Board will urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to reverse a judge who blocked 2019 rules designed to slow down the union election process from being implemented. The NLRB says the judge lacked jurisdiction over the AFL-CIO's challenge to the rules and the case should have gone straight to the D.C. Ciruit. The agency also claims she was wrong to find that the board was required to seek public comment before adopting the rules, which are favored by business groups.

The case is AFL-CIO v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5223. For the AFL-CIO: Matthew Ginsburg. For the NLRB: Tyler Wiese and Paul Thomas.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.