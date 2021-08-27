Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 30, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 30

9:30 a.m. - Environmental groups including the Sierra Club will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling that rejected their challenge of a U.S. Forest Service determination that mining company Energy Fuels Resources (USA) Inc has valid mineral rights at the Canyon Mine, a 17-acre uranium mine six miles south of Arizona's Grand Canyon in the Kaibab National Forest. After Colorado-based Energy Fuels proposed in 2011 reopening the mine, the Forest Service conducted a study to evaluate how the withdrawal of public land at the mine's site, when it was inactive, had impacted the existence of mining rights. The agency found "valid existing rights" at the Canyon Mine. The plaintiffs claim the Forest Service violated the 1872 Mining Law by failing to account for all relevant costs in a profitability analysis that underlies its finding of the rights.

The case is Grand Canyon Trust, et al v. Heather Provencio, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16401. For Grand Canyon Trust, et al: Aaron Paul of Grand Canyon Trust. For Heather Provencio, et al: Thekla Hansen-Young with the U.S. Department of Justice. For intervenor-defendant-appellee Energy Fuels Resources (USA): Brad Glass of Gallagher & Kennedy.

Friday, Sept. 3

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal by R.L. Vallee Inc, the owner of a convenience store in Colchester, Vermont, who will urge the court to vacate a lower court ruling that rejected its claim the agencies behind the highway redesign project near the store have violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). R.L. Vallee says the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration should have conducted a more stringent environmental review, in the form of an environmental impact statement (EIS), of the project's impacts. The agencies say the project does not require an EIS because it qualifies for a "categorical exclusion" to such review under NEPA regulations. The appellants contest the designation, citing the project's alleged impact on a large patch of wetlands. Chief U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford in Rutland, Vermont, sided with the agencies last year.

The case is R.L. Vallee, Inc. v. Vermont Agency of Transportation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2665. For R.L. Vallee, Inc.: Daniel Seff of MSK Attorneys. For Vermont Agency of Transportation: Jenny Ronis of State of Vermont Agency of Transportation. For Federal Highway Administration: Michael Gray with the U.S. Department of Justice.

- Deadline to submit comments to the Environmental Protection Agency on plans to revise the definition of "waters of the United States." President Joe Biden's administration in June announced its intent to reverse a Trump-era rollback of protected federal waterways. The Clean Water Act defines waterways where pollution is regulated as "waters of the United States."

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com