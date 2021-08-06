Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 9, 2021

Law firms

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in this bid by California and Florida homeowners who signed up for loans for energy-saving home improvements from Ygrene Energy Fund to reverse a lower court ruling that denied certification of their putative class action lawsuit. The plaintiffs claim that Ygrene's loan agreements were misleading because they failed to disclose that the loans have to be repaid when a home is sold or refinanced. The complaint seeks damages for thousands of California and Florida consumers who received Ygrene loans to finance solar panels, better windows or similar environmental upgrades and who paid the company certain penalties and fees. The plaintiffs make claims under California's Unfair Competition Law and Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The case is George Woolley, et al v. Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc., et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16608.

For George Woolley, et al: Graham LippSmith of LippSmith.

For Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc.: Fredrick Levin of Buckley.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Deadline to submit public comments on a proposed rule by the Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONNR), a unit of the Department of the Interior. The rule proposes "to amend certain regulations that inform the manner in which ONRR values oil and gas produced from federal leases for royalty purposes; values coal produced from Federal and Indian leases for royalty purposes; and assesses civil penalties for violations of certain statutes, regulations, lease terms, and orders associated with mineral leases."

Wednesday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear oral arguments in an appeal by two Montana property owners of a lower court ruling that dismissed their claims that the U.S. Forest Service exceeded the scope of a limited easement that provides public access to the Bitterroot National Forest by failing to manage a road that goes through their properties for about a mile before entering the forest's boundaries. The plaintiffs claim that the Forest Service has instead enabled public access to the road. They seek confirmation, under the Quiet Title Act, of the limited scope of the easement agreement.

The case is Larry Wilkins, et al v. USA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35745.

For Larry Wilkins, et al: Jeffrey McCoy of the Pacific Legal Foundation.

For USA: Kevin McArdle with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Deadline for defendants the Bureau of Land Management and intervenor-defendant Lithium Nevada Corporation, a subsidiary of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas, to respond to a bid in Reno federal court by two Native American tribes (the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Atsa Koodakuh Wyh Nuwu/People of the Red Mountain) to preliminarily prevent Lithium Nevada from excavating its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada. The tribes, intervenor-plaintiffs, say the site contains their ancestors' bones and should not be disturbed. They claim that, under the National Historic Preservation Act, federal regulators did not adequately consult with them before approving the project in January. Environmentalists sued earlier this year to block the proposed lithium mine, arguing it could threaten sage grouse habitats and that the Trump administration erred when it approved it in January. The project would become one of the largest U.S. producers of the electric vehicle battery metal.

The case is Bartell Ranch LLC et al v. McCullough et al, United States District Court for the District of Nevada, No. 3:21-cv-00080.

For Atsa Koodakuh Wyh Nuwu/People of Red Mountain and for Reno-Sparks Indian Colony: Julie Cavanaugh-Bill.

For Bureau of Land Management: Arwyn Carroll with the U.S. Department of Justice.

For Lithium Nevada Corporation: Laura Granier of Holland & Hart.

