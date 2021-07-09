Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 12, 2021

Law firms Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Tuesday, July 13

11:15 a.m. – Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal in Houston will hear Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co’s motion to establish that it has no duty to defend Chemicals Inc against “hundreds” of lawsuits by military and civilian firefighters who claim injuries resulting from exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in aqueous film-forming products. Actions from across the country were consolidated as MDL No. 2873 in 2018. Crum & Forster filed suit separately, arguing that none of the underlying complaints “identify any relevant dates,” such as the dates of the plaintiffs’ exposure or first symptoms; and that this precludes coverage because its policies contain a condition that, if the date an injury occurred cannot be determined, it will be deemed to precede the policy period. While “no cases have addressed” the condition, the insurer says the “plain language of the policy should control.” The case is Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company v. Chemicals Inc., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 20-3493. For CFSIC: Christopher Avery and Brian Martin of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons. For Chemicals Inc: Rebecca DiMasi and Lee Shidlofsky of Shidlofsky Law Firm.

2:30 p.m. (ET) – The ABA Section of Environment, Energy and Resources presents “A Panel Discussion Regarding Implications of PFAS on Due Diligence and Closed Cleanup Sites,” a 90-minute webinar. Moderator Jennifer Moore of Amazon Web Services’ Global Waste and Circular Economy Program and panelists from a wide range of related fields will provide a primer on PFAS terminology and regulation, then use case studies to illustrate best practices for addressing client concerns about known or potential contamination on locations they’re evaluating, now own or occupy, or have owned or occupied in the past. For details, go to https://www.americanbar.org/events-cle/mtg/web/414316887/

Wednesday, July 14

1 p.m. (ET) – William McCracken of Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer, Professor Shelby Green of Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law, and Ted Sheridan of Ryall Sheridan Architects will discuss the provisions and impact of New York City’s 2019 Climate Mobilization Act in a one-hour virtual program. The session is part of the New York State Bar Association Real Property Law Section's Virtual Summer Meeting, which includes four hours of CLE presentations divided between Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hS2jDr

Thursday, July 15

8:45 a.m. (CT) – The Energy Bar Association and the University of Texas team up for “Texas Energy System at the Crossroads: Lessons in the Wake of Major Storms,” a one-day live symposium in Austin. State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), who chairs the Senate Business & Commerce Committee, will deliver the opening keynote on laws enacted in response to the “critical energy system vulnerabilities” exposed by Winter Storm Uri in February, followed by a panel discussion critiquing the new laws. Other sessions focus on the need for additional changes to increase both reliability and resilience; proposals to tweak or overhaul the Texas energy market; and dealing with the “aftershocks” of the huge post-storm bills. For the full agenda and speakers list, go to https://bit.ly/36jMM9N

11 a.m. (ET) – ABA SEER hopes to encourage newer practitioners and law students with “Future Environmental Law Leaders’ Summit: Emerging Issues and Pathways to Career Success.” The virtual conference includes two 90-minute sessions on substantive issues of law and current priorities of Congress and the Biden administration, followed by 90-minute “interactive, career-focused coaching sessions” with the summit’s panelists and other practitioners. The coaching sessions are intended for practitioners with up to five years’ experience in energy and environmental law. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3hvLD5L

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com