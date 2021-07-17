Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 19, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 20

- Deadline for the young Americans who sued the U.S. government over energy policies they say contribute to climate change to respond to a bid by more than two dozen Republican attorneys general to join their pioneering lawsuit in Oregon federal court. The attorneys general seeking to intervene include those of Alabama and Louisiana. The would-be intervenors have said their objective is to prevent a settlement between the Biden administration and the plaintiffs.

The case is Juliana v. United States, U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, No. 6:15-cv-01517. For Juliana, et al: Julia Olson of Our Children's Trust; Philip Gregory of the Gregory Law Group. For the United States, et al: Clare Borono of the U.S. Department of Justice. For intervenors: Solicitor General Edmund LaCour with the Office of the Attorney General of Alabama.

Wednesday, July 21

- Deadline to submit nominations to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to form a panel that will review draft EPA documents that are being developed to support the agency's National Primary Drinking Water Rulemaking for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Friday, July 23

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco will hear a partial summary judgment motion by Enercon Services Inc. in a lawsuit by Golden Gate Way LLC (GGW), the owner of a former dry-cleaning site, which alleges that environmental consulting firm Enercon negligently released contaminants including chlorinated volatile organic compounds (CVOC) into groundwater during a 2008 investigation at the site in Lafayette, California. While Enercon has raised a host of defenses to the lawsuit, Friday's hearing involves just one: a limitation-of-liability clause in Enercon's three-page contract with GGW's principal. The clause caps Enercon's liability at the amount Enercon was paid for the site assessment - roughly $15,000. GGW argues that Enercon failed to disclose the risks of undertaking the investigation and, therefore, the clause is unenforceable.

The case is Golden Gate Way, LLC v. Enercon Services, Inc. et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California No. 3:20-cv-03077. For Golden Gate Way, LLC: Jan Greben of Greben Monroe. For Enercon Services, Inc.: Brian Zagon of Van Ness Feldman.

