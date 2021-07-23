Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 26, 2021

Law firms Thomas Vogele & Associates, APC See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, July 27

10:30 a.m - The Subcommittee on Energy of the Committee on Energy and Commerce at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will hold a hybrid hearing on "The Changing Energy Landscape: Oversight of FERC" that will include both in person and remote attendance. Details on the event can be found here.

Wednesday, July 28

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments by the Shell Pipeline Co and other appellants who will urge the court to reverse a judgment by jury in favor of plaintiff C&C Properties Inc, a real estate management company, and other plaintiffs who allege the defendants breached easement agreements by refusing to relocate pipeline easements that interfere with their property in Bakersfield, central California. On cross-appeal, C&C asks the court to reverse a lower court order denying it an award of prejudgment interest and reducing the jury's award of damages.

The case is C&C Properties Inc v. Shell Pipeline Co, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-17601. For C&C Properties: Thomas Vogele of Thomas Vogele & Associates. For Shell Pipeline Co: Raymond Cardozo of Reed Smith.

9 a.m. - The Native American community of Nuiqsut, in northern Alaska, and environmental groups will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena during oral arguments to reverse a lower court ruling in favor of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in their challenge of the agency's approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc's plan for winter oil and gas exploration activities in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The appellants say that BLM approved the plan in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act because it failed to take a "hard look" at how ConocoPhillips' planned exploratory wells and ice road construction west of Nuiqsut may affect the environment.

The case is Native Village of Nuiqsut v. Bureau of Land Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35224. For Native Village of Nuiqsut, et al: Jeremy Lieb of Earthjustice. For BLM, et al: Amelia Yowell with the U.S. Department of Justice. For ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc: Jason Morgan of Stoel Rives.

Friday, July 30

10:30 a.m. - Initial case management conference in this lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace accusing retail giant Walmart Inc in San Francisco federal court of marketing and selling some of its house-brand plastic products as "recyclable" when that option is not available for most consumers. Greenpeace makes claims of violations to California's Unfair Competition Law. Walmart filed a motion for dismissal in March.

The case is Greenpeace Inc v. Walmart Inc, U.S. District Court California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-00754. For Greenpeace Inc: Howard Hirsch of Lexington Law Group. For Walmart Inc: Patrick Oot of Shook, Hardy and Bacon.

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com