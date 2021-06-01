Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 1, 2021

Law firms Seward & Kissel LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, June 3

- Deadline for embattled attorney Steven Donziger and prosecutors representing the United States to submit in Manhattan federal court post-trial proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law. Earlier this month, Donziger sought to fend off during a bench trial charges of criminal contempt stemming from a lawsuit against him by Chevron Corp whom he spent more than two decades battling over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest. Donziger in 2011 won a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court, but a Manhattan federal judge later found it had been obtained through fraud. Donziger faces six counts of criminal contempt for defying post-judgement court orders, including for failing to turn over his computer, phones and other electronic devices and refusing court orders to surrender his passport.

The case is USA v. Donziger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00561.

For United States: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel.

For Donziger Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman and Ronald Kuby.

- Deadline for plaintiffs, including Native tribes and environmental groups, and defendant the United States to file in Washington D.C. federal court a joint status report in this consolidated lawsuit challenging a Trump-era decision to cut the size of the Bears Ears National Monument by 2 million acres. The court ordered the parties in February to file the report in light of President Joe Biden's executive order instructing the Secretary of the Interior to review President Donald Trump's decision.

The case is Hopi Tribe et al v. Trump et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:17-cv-02590.

For Hopi Tribe et al: Matthew Campbell of Native American Rights Fund.

For Trump et al: Judith Coleman with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, June 4

10 a.m. - New York resident Todd Bank will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate a lower court order that dismissed his putative class action lawsuit in which he accuses energy-services company Spark Energy, LLC of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making thousands of robocalls to non-consenting call recipients over several years.

The case is Bank v. Spark Energy, LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-4071.

For Bank: Todd Bank.

For Spark Energy, LLC: Willam Peterson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com