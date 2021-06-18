Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 21, 2021

Law firms Center For Biological Diversity See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, June 23

10 a.m. - The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in this bid by Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to reverse a lower court summary judgment that ordered it to pay U.S. engineering firm Dresser-Rand Company nearly $150 million pursuant to a Note Agreement the parties agreed to in 2017. Petroleos de Venezuela says that the lower court should have gone to trial over the oil company's "impossibility defense" before issuing its judgment. Petroleos de Venezuela says U.S. governmental sanctions blocking its transactions in the United States prevent, at least temporarily, a judgment against it.

The case is Dresser-Rand Company v. PDVSA Petroleo, S.A., 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-1990.

For Dresser-Rand Company: Jordan Siev of Reed Smith.

For PDVSA Petroleo, S.A.: Dennis Tracey of Hogan Lovells.

Thursday, June 24

10 a.m. - Hearing in San Francisco federal court on a motion for preliminary injunction by environmentalists, including the Center for Biological Diversity who seek to stop the Gualala Redwood Timber Co from logging mature redwoods on more than 300 acres of private land near northern California's Gualala River. The plaintiffs allege that the proposed logging project would result in the unpermitted taking of four imperiled species, including the California red-legged frogs, in violation of the Endangered Species Act. Gualala Redwood Timber says that no incidental-take permit for the four species is required to go ahead with its logging project.

The case is Friends of Gualala River v. Gualala Redwood Timber LLC, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 3:20-cv-06453.

For Friends of Gualala River et al: Timothy Kline of Gross & Klein.

For Gualala Redwood Timber: Christopher Carr of Paul Hastings.

Friday, June 25

Deadline for solar trade group and domestic solar-farm developers to file a reply in support of their motion for summary judgment. The Solar Energy Industries Association, Invenergy Renewables LLC and other solar-farm developers sued over claims that Trump-era tariffs on imported solar panels violate the Trade Act of 1974.

The case is Solar Energy Industries Association et al v. United States, U.S. Court of International Trade, No. 1:20-cv-03941.

For Solar Energy Industries Association et al: Matthew Nicely of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

For United States: Stephen Tosini with the U.S. Department of Justice.

