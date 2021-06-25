Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 28, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena will hear oral arguments in this appeal by the predominantly Native community of Nuiqsut, in northern Alaska, and environmental groups of a lower court ruling in favor of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in their challenge of the agency's approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc's plan for winter oil and gas exploration activities in a portion of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The plaintiffs argue that BLM approved the plan, which includes six new exploratory wells and nearly 60 miles of ice road, without taking a hard look of activities' effects on the environment, as required by the National Environmental Protection Act. The plaintiffs also make claims under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.

The case is Native Village of Nuiqsut, et al v. BLM, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35224. For Native Village of Nuiqsut, et al: Eric Jorgensen of Earthjustice. For BLM, et al: Amelia Yowell with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, July 2

9 a.m. - Support Working Animals Inc, a group dedicated to protecting greyhound racing, will urge the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in oral arguments to reverse a lower court ruling that dismissed their lawsuit after concluding that the defendant in the case, including Florida's Secretary of State, cannot redress the plaintiffs' alleged injury over a 2018 state law that bans wagering on live dog races. The plaintiffs, who also include greyhound breeders and other members of the greyhound racing industry, make constitutional claims.

The case is Support Working Animals, Inc., et al v. Governor of Florida, et al., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12665. For Support Working Animals, Inc., et al: Dawn Alba. For Governor of Florida, et al.: Kevin Golembiewski of the Office of the Attorney General of Florida.

9 a.m. - Retail giant Walmart Inc will urge during a hearing a federal judge in San Francisco to toss claims by environmental group Greenpeace that the company labels some of its house-brand plastic products "recyclable" when that option is not available for most consumers. Greenpeace alleges that Walmart violates California's Unfair Competition Law by marketing and selling single-use plastic products labeled No. 3 to No. 7 as recyclable even though U.S. consumers' recycling programs only rarely accept them. Walmart filed a motion for dismissal in March.

The case is Greenpeace Inc v. Walmart Inc, U.S. District Court California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-00754. For Greenpeace Inc: Howard Hirsch of Lexington Law Group. For Walmart Inc: Patrick Oot of Shook Hardy and Bacon.

