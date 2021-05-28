Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 10, 2021

Law firms Seward Kissel See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 10

10 a.m. - Embattled attorney Steven Donziger will urge Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan federal court to exonerate him of counts of criminal contempt of court, including for failure to timely undergo a forensic inspection of his electronic devices and to surrender his passport. The case springs from post-judgment orders in a civil case where, in the same court, Chevron is asking for damages from Donziger and other defendants over a $9.5 billion judgment the attorney fraudulently secured in Ecuador against Chevron over rainforest pollution.

The case is USA v. Donziger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00561. For USA: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel. For Donziger: Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman and Ronald Kuby of The Law Office of Ronald L. Kuby.

Wednesday, May 12

9 a.m. - Residents living near the Los Padres National Forest in central California as well as conservation groups will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena to reverse a lower court summary judgment that holds the U.S. Forest Service did not violate the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved a project to thin out the forest due to risks of wildfire. The appellants argue that the project should not have been approved under a categorical exclusion that exempted the Service from preparing an environmental analysis because it involves the falling of large trees.

The case is MCFSC, et al v. Kevin Elliott, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55660. For MCFSC, et al: Michelle Black of Chatten-Brown & Carstens. For Kevin Elliott, et al: Anna Katselas of U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, May 13

10:30 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change will hold a legislative hearing on the Superfund provisions within the wide-ranging climate change bill Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation's Future Act, or CLEAN Future Act, which requires 80% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2035. The power could come from sources including wind, solar and existing nuclear energy. The hearing is entitled, "The CLEAN Future Act: Superfund Proposals to Advance Cleanups, Equity, and Climate Resilience." For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2QWe3ev.

