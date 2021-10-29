Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 1, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms SAFEWAY INC See all

ATLANTIC RICHFIELD CO /DE See all

JANE DOE INTERNATIONAL, LLC See all

U. S. Environmental Protection Agency See all

CARPATSKY PETROLEUM INC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. CDT - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a prehearing conference before a contested case hearing over a permit needed by PolyMet Mining Corp to build an open-pit copper mine in the state's rural north. The Minnesota Supreme Court in July ordered DNR to hold the hearing, which will cover PolyMet's proposal to line the $1 billion mine's tailings dam waste rock storage facility with bentonite clay. The project is located in the Minnesota's Iron Range, about 200 miles north of Minneapolis.

The case is In the Matter of the NorthMet Project Permit to Mine Application, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, No. OAH 60-2004-37824.

For Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Jon Katchen of Holland & Hart; and Sherry Enzler with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

For Poly Met Mining, Inc.: Jay Johnson and Kathryn Kusske Floyd of Venable; and Monte Mills and Davida McGhee of Greene Espel

For Center for Biological Diversity et al: Ann Cohen with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy

For Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa: Vanessa Ray-Hodge of Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Endreson & Perry; and Sean Copeland with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

For WaterLegacy: Paula Maccabee of Just Change Law Offices

For Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness: Margo Brownell and Evan Nelson of Maslon.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

2 p.m. - The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a webinar during which members of its PFAS Council will discuss the agency's plans for the coming months and years to protect public health and the environment from the impacts of polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The event comes in the wake of the agency releasing a three-year roadmap to limit environmental contamination involving PFAS.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments in a bid by Duke Energy Progress, LLC to vacate Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) orders related to its full-requirements purchase agreement to sell electricity to the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency (NCEMPA). Such agreements obligate the seller to satisfy all the power needs of the customer and to plan the seller's power system. Duke says that FERC's orders arbitrarily and capriciously interpret the deal as allowing NCEMPA to deploy battery storage resources to better serve its customers during peak hours. Duke says the measure contradicts the contract's plain text.

The case is Duke Energy Progress, LLC v. FERC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1495.

For Duke Energy Progress, LLC: Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

For FERC: Scott Ediger with FERC

For North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency: Gary Newell of Jennings, Strouss & Salmon

Friday, Nov. 5

Friday is the deadline for environmental groups the Center for Biological Diversity and the Turtle Island Restoration Network to file an amended complaint in their lawsuit claiming the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to update records used to gauge the health of Pacific walruses and other marine mammals, leaving the animals more vulnerable to commercial activities. A federal judge in San Francisco on Oct. 20 dismissed the groups' lawsuit.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity, Inc. et al v. de la Vega et al, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-01182.

For Center for Biological Diversity, Inc. et al: Miyoko Sakashita; and Emily Jeffers with the Center for Biological Diversity

For de la Vega et al: Taylor Mayhall with the U.S. Department of Justice

12 p.m - Deadline for disbarred lawyer Steven Donziger to submit to the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals a brief to challenge lower court decisions that convicted him for criminal contempt and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment. Donziger's criminal case springs from post-judgment orders in a civil case in which a Manhattan judge in 2014 barred enforcement in the United States of a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron which Donziger had won in an Ecuadorian court. The judge found the ruling had been obtained through fraud.

The case is United States of America v. Donziger, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2486.

For United States of America: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC

For Donziger: William Taylor of Zuckerman Spaeder

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com